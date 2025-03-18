HP's new ZBook Fury G1i comes in 16- and 18-inch sizes

HP has been busy at its Amplify 2025 conference, revealing new PCs, monitors, and accessories across its consumer, gaming, and enterprise brands.

For power users who employ AI in their workflow, HP's new ZBook PCs are no doubt at the top of the list.

The ZBook Fury G1i, available in 16- and 18-inch sizes, is a standout addition to the lineup, packing in three fans to keep the cutting-edge NVIDIA and Intel hardware cool while offering monumental performance capabilities.

That's where I'm focusing most of my attention here, but as usual, I rounded up the other notable announcements from HP's workstation division.

HP's new ZBook Fury G1i is a monster AI workstation with RTX PRO

Image 1 of 4 HP's ZBook Fury G1i 18 with right-side ports and rear exhaust in view. (Image credit: HP) HP's ZBook Fury G1i 18 with keyboard and display in view. (Image credit: HP) HP's ZBook Fury G1i 18 has a full-size keyboard and physical touchpad buttons. (Image credit: HP) A look at the lid and badge on HP's ZBook Fury G1i 18. (Image credit: HP)

At the forefront of HP's workstation announcements at Amplify 2025 is the HP ZBook Fury G1i.

It's an entirely new mobile workstation that's had its internals rearranged to fit three cooling fans, which I don't think I've ever seen before.

The ZBook Fury G1i is available in 16- and 18-inch sizes, with the larger option touted by HP as being "the world's most powerful 18-inch workstation."

HP calls out CAD engineers, with a focus on Autodesk Inventor, as the target audience for the new Fury G1i lineup, as they'll have access to NVIDIA's latest RTX PRO "Blackwell" Laptop GPUs alongside Intel "Arrow Lake" HX-series CPUs.

Here's a look at the specs expected to arrive with the HP ZBook Fury G1i 16 and 18 mobile workstations.

Swipe to scroll horizontally HP ZBook Fury G1i specifications Header Cell - Column 0 HP ZBook Fury G1i 16 HP ZBook Fury G1i 18 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX GPU NVIDIA RTX PRO "Blackwell" Laptop NVIDIA RTX PRO "Blackwell" Laptop NPU Intel AI Boost (13 TOPS) Intel AI Boost (13 TOPS) RAM Up to 128GB DDR5-5600MHz ECC; Up to 192GB DDR5 non-ECC Up to 128GB DDR5-5600MHz ECC; Up to 192GB DDR5 non-ECC Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Display 16 inches, up to 3840x2400, 120Hz, 500 nits, anti-glare, 100% DCI-P3, HP DreamColor 18 inches, up to 2560x1600, anti-glare, 500 nits, 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3 Audio Poly Studio, 4 speakers Poly Studio, 4 speakers Wireless Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Camera 5MP, IR (optional) 5MP, IR (optional) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, USB-A (10Gbps), RJ45 Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio 2x Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, USB-A (10Gbps), RJ45 Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio Battery 99Wh 99Wh Dimensions 14.16 x 9.81 x 1.09 inches 15.88 x 11.41 x 1.10 inches Weight From 5.36 pounds (2.43kg) From 7.78 pounds (3.52kg)

HP's ZBook Fury G1i workstations have Intel's Core Ultra HX-series mobile CPUs inside, which have an NPU that tops out at 13 TOPS.

Considering even Copilot+ in Windows 11 requires at least 40 TOPS of local AI power, how is HP claiming these to be AI workstations?

The answer is NVIDIA's RTX PRO "Blackwell" Laptop GPUs. While even the standard RTX 5000 GPUs are great for AI work, PRO models put an emphasis on performance for AI and professional workflows.

HP says these cards will be available for the Fury G1i in the future, assumedly whenever NVIDIA actually launches its new workstation hardware.

Thunderbolt 5 is notably on board both model sizes, which is still a rare sight in 2025. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 handle wireless connectivity.

As for displays, HP has up to a 16-inch UHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, perfect DCI-P3 color, and HP DreamColor tuning.

On the 18-inch side, HP lists only a QHD+ display with 500 nits, 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color. Whether or not a 4K option is added later remains to be seen.

HP hasn't yet shared any pricing or release date info for its new workstation PCs.

More ZBook workstations on the way from HP

Image 1 of 4 A look at the HP ZBook 8 G1's keyboard, display, and right-side ports. (Image credit: HP) A look at the HP ZBook 8 G1's lid and right-side ports. (Image credit: HP) A look at the HP ZBook 8 G1's lid and badge. (Image credit: HP) A look at the HP ZBook 8 G1's left-side ports, keyboard, and display. (Image credit: HP)

The completely new ZBook Fury G1i caught my attention, but HP has more mobile workstations to show off.

HP ZBook 8 G1ah 14: An AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 230 CPU joins AMD Radeon graphics for strong mid-range performance on the go.

An AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 230 CPU joins AMD Radeon graphics for strong mid-range performance on the go. HP ZBook 8 G1ak 14: Available as a step up from the G1ah, with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 350 CPU and AMD Radeon graphics.

Available as a step up from the G1ah, with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 350 CPU and AMD Radeon graphics. HP ZBook 8 G1i 14/16: Intel Core Ultra H-series CPUs join NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada GPUs. Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes.

Intel Core Ultra H-series CPUs join NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada GPUs. Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes. HP ZBook 8 G1as 14: Another AMD-based system with the mighty Ryzen 9 PRO 370 CPU and AMD Radeon graphics.

HP Z mobile workstations get a light rebrand for 2025

HP's ZBook mobile workstations have been around for a long time, and it's set to receive a slight rebrand akin to the one we saw with its consumer and enterprise PCs.

The ZBook name isn't going anywhere — it still represents HP PCs with the most power possible — but the models have been tweaked.

Firefly and Power models have been retired and/or renamed, paving the way for the mobile workstations I listed above.

HP says its standard ZBook models (without the "Fury" name) are now represented by "8" and "X", with the latter denoting the best performance.

This puts them in line with HP's EliteBook and ProBook lineups, simplifying the buying experience in the process.