I'm eager to test the "world's most powerful workstation" from HP — loaded with new NVIDIA RTX PRO graphics
HP has been busy at its Amplify 2025 conference, revealing new PCs, monitors, and accessories across its consumer, gaming, and enterprise brands.
For power users who employ AI in their workflow, HP's new ZBook PCs are no doubt at the top of the list.
The ZBook Fury G1i, available in 16- and 18-inch sizes, is a standout addition to the lineup, packing in three fans to keep the cutting-edge NVIDIA and Intel hardware cool while offering monumental performance capabilities.
That's where I'm focusing most of my attention here, but as usual, I rounded up the other notable announcements from HP's workstation division.
HP's new ZBook Fury G1i is a monster AI workstation with RTX PRO
At the forefront of HP's workstation announcements at Amplify 2025 is the HP ZBook Fury G1i.
It's an entirely new mobile workstation that's had its internals rearranged to fit three cooling fans, which I don't think I've ever seen before.
The ZBook Fury G1i is available in 16- and 18-inch sizes, with the larger option touted by HP as being "the world's most powerful 18-inch workstation."
HP calls out CAD engineers, with a focus on Autodesk Inventor, as the target audience for the new Fury G1i lineup, as they'll have access to NVIDIA's latest RTX PRO "Blackwell" Laptop GPUs alongside Intel "Arrow Lake" HX-series CPUs.
Here's a look at the specs expected to arrive with the HP ZBook Fury G1i 16 and 18 mobile workstations.
|Header Cell - Column 0
HP ZBook Fury G1i 16
HP ZBook Fury G1i 18
CPU
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX
GPU
NVIDIA RTX PRO "Blackwell" Laptop
NVIDIA RTX PRO "Blackwell" Laptop
NPU
Intel AI Boost (13 TOPS)
Intel AI Boost (13 TOPS)
RAM
Up to 128GB DDR5-5600MHz ECC; Up to 192GB DDR5 non-ECC
Up to 128GB DDR5-5600MHz ECC; Up to 192GB DDR5 non-ECC
Storage
Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe
Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe
Display
16 inches, up to 3840x2400, 120Hz, 500 nits, anti-glare, 100% DCI-P3, HP DreamColor
18 inches, up to 2560x1600, anti-glare, 500 nits, 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3
Audio
Poly Studio, 4 speakers
Poly Studio, 4 speakers
Wireless
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Camera
5MP, IR (optional)
5MP, IR (optional)
Ports
2x Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, USB-A (10Gbps), RJ45 Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio
2x Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, USB-A (10Gbps), RJ45 Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio
Battery
99Wh
99Wh
Dimensions
14.16 x 9.81 x 1.09 inches
15.88 x 11.41 x 1.10 inches
Weight
From 5.36 pounds (2.43kg)
From 7.78 pounds (3.52kg)
HP's ZBook Fury G1i workstations have Intel's Core Ultra HX-series mobile CPUs inside, which have an NPU that tops out at 13 TOPS.
Considering even Copilot+ in Windows 11 requires at least 40 TOPS of local AI power, how is HP claiming these to be AI workstations?
The answer is NVIDIA's RTX PRO "Blackwell" Laptop GPUs. While even the standard RTX 5000 GPUs are great for AI work, PRO models put an emphasis on performance for AI and professional workflows.
HP says these cards will be available for the Fury G1i in the future, assumedly whenever NVIDIA actually launches its new workstation hardware.
Thunderbolt 5 is notably on board both model sizes, which is still a rare sight in 2025. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 handle wireless connectivity.
As for displays, HP has up to a 16-inch UHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, perfect DCI-P3 color, and HP DreamColor tuning.
On the 18-inch side, HP lists only a QHD+ display with 500 nits, 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color. Whether or not a 4K option is added later remains to be seen.
HP hasn't yet shared any pricing or release date info for its new workstation PCs.
More ZBook workstations on the way from HP
The completely new ZBook Fury G1i caught my attention, but HP has more mobile workstations to show off.
- HP ZBook 8 G1ah 14: An AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 230 CPU joins AMD Radeon graphics for strong mid-range performance on the go.
- HP ZBook 8 G1ak 14: Available as a step up from the G1ah, with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 350 CPU and AMD Radeon graphics.
- HP ZBook 8 G1i 14/16: Intel Core Ultra H-series CPUs join NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada GPUs. Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes.
- HP ZBook 8 G1as 14: Another AMD-based system with the mighty Ryzen 9 PRO 370 CPU and AMD Radeon graphics.
HP Z mobile workstations get a light rebrand for 2025
HP's ZBook mobile workstations have been around for a long time, and it's set to receive a slight rebrand akin to the one we saw with its consumer and enterprise PCs.
The ZBook name isn't going anywhere — it still represents HP PCs with the most power possible — but the models have been tweaked.
Firefly and Power models have been retired and/or renamed, paving the way for the mobile workstations I listed above.
HP says its standard ZBook models (without the "Fury" name) are now represented by "8" and "X", with the latter denoting the best performance.
This puts them in line with HP's EliteBook and ProBook lineups, simplifying the buying experience in the process.
Cale Hunt brings to Windows Central more than eight years of experience writing about laptops, PCs, accessories, games, and beyond. If it runs Windows or in some way complements the hardware, there’s a good chance he knows about it, has written about it, or is already busy testing it.
