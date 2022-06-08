Intel rolls out driver with support for Arc A730M graphics

What you need to know

Intel recently released a driver that supports the company's Arc A730M graphics.

The Arc A730M is expected to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 30-Series mobile GPUs, based on recent leaks.

The driver also adds Intel Game On Driver support for Sniper Elite 5 on Intel Arc A350M, A370M, and A730M Graphics.

Intel has a new graphics driver available that adds support for the Arc A730M GPU. That graphics card has 24 Xe cores, 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and is set to launch in Q2 2022. It is expected to compete with the lower end of NVIDIA's RTX 30-Series GPU, according to leaked benchmarks (via Tom's Hardware).

The Arc 3, 5, and 7 discrete mobile GPUs were announced by Intel back in March of this year. Our executive editor covered the new Arc GPUs extensively earlier this year if you need to run through the new chips in depth.

Moving back to today's news, the latest Intel Graphics Driver (30.0.101.1735) adds support for the Arc A730M. It also brings Intel Game On Driver support for Sniper Elite 5 for the Arc A350M, A370M, and A730M.

Here are the gaming highlights and other details from Intel:

"Gaming highlights:

Support for Intel® Arc™ A730M Graphics (Codename Alchemist).

Intel® Game On Driver support for Sniper Elite 5* on Intel® Arc A350M, A370M, and A730M Graphics.

OS Reference

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2020 Update (20H2)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2021 Update (21H1)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - November 2021 Update (21H2)

Microsoft Windows 11*-64 - October 2021 Update (21H2)

Platform (OS Support)

12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Alder Lake-H, Alder Lake-P) (20H2+)

Intel ® Arc™ Graphics (Codename Alchemist) (20H2+)

Notes

Self-installing format (. exe ) is the easiest installation method and our recommendation.

) is the easiest installation method and our recommendation. Manual installation format (.zip) is intended for developers and IT professionals."

You can download the latest driver from Intel's website.