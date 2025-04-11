Recent leaks show the Moto book 60, which is expected to launch on April 17, 2025.

Details have just emerged about a colorful new laptop from Motorola. The Moto book 60, which leaked online recently, is expected to launch in India in the near future.

Motorola is best known for its smartphones, but the company now seems set to enter the laptop space in India. The Moto book 60 is expected to launch on April 17.

Based on what we know so far, the laptop will be limited the India market.

A report by 91Mobiles shares some details about the laptop. X user MotoFanboy shared several spec details about the Moto book 60 as well:

14-inch 2.8K OLED display (500 nits of brightness)

Intel Core 7 processor

1.4 kg (3.08 lbs)

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Smart Connect

60Wh battery with 65W charging

The Moto book 60 is expected to launch alongside the Moto Pad 60 Pro and the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus.

Based on the leaked images, the Moto book 60 is a thin-and-light laptop designed to work well with the Motorola ecosystem.

Oh so colorful

The Moto book 60 looks like a nice thin-and-light laptop that runs on the latest specs from Intel. But I think the outside of the PC will get quite a bit of attention.

As the tech industry shifts more and more toward laptops that are only available in variations of gray, the Moto book 60 has at least two colorful options.

Many of the best Windows laptops are only available in a few colors. While it is possible to make a striking laptop that is black, white or gray — I'm looking at you 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop — it's always nice to have color options.

The "Wedgewood" and "Bronze Green" colors align with PANTONE counterparts. Normally I prefer when tech companies use basic color names, but I'm on board with Motorola's PANTONE-inspired naming scheme.

My only request is that Motorola pushes things even further. How about a Mocha Mousse version of the Moto book 60 inspired by the 2025 PANTONE color of the year?