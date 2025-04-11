Laptop leak shows a gorgeous PANTONE-inspired PC from a company you won't expect
The Moto book 60 will bring a splash of color to the laptop space.
Details have just emerged about a colorful new laptop from Motorola. The Moto book 60, which leaked online recently, is expected to launch in India in the near future.
Motorola is best known for its smartphones, but the company now seems set to enter the laptop space in India. The Moto book 60 is expected to launch on April 17.
Based on what we know so far, the laptop will be limited the India market.
A report by 91Mobiles shares some details about the laptop. X user MotoFanboy shared several spec details about the Moto book 60 as well:
- 14-inch 2.8K OLED display (500 nits of brightness)
- Intel Core 7 processor
- 1.4 kg (3.08 lbs)
- Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Smart Connect
- 60Wh battery with 65W charging
The Moto book 60 is expected to launch alongside the Moto Pad 60 Pro and the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus.
Based on the leaked images, the Moto book 60 is a thin-and-light laptop designed to work well with the Motorola ecosystem.
Oh so colorful
The Moto book 60 looks like a nice thin-and-light laptop that runs on the latest specs from Intel. But I think the outside of the PC will get quite a bit of attention.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
As the tech industry shifts more and more toward laptops that are only available in variations of gray, the Moto book 60 has at least two colorful options.
Many of the best Windows laptops are only available in a few colors. While it is possible to make a striking laptop that is black, white or gray — I'm looking at you 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop — it's always nice to have color options.
The "Wedgewood" and "Bronze Green" colors align with PANTONE counterparts. Normally I prefer when tech companies use basic color names, but I'm on board with Motorola's PANTONE-inspired naming scheme.
My only request is that Motorola pushes things even further. How about a Mocha Mousse version of the Moto book 60 inspired by the 2025 PANTONE color of the year?
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.