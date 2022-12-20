Lenovo refreshes ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yoga, and Nano with latest Intel Core CPUs

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced a range of new ThinkPad X1 laptops.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11), ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8), and ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3), are all set to start shipping in April 2023.

The new ThinkPad laptops are expected to begin at $1,649, though pricing is not yet finalized.

Lenovo just announced new versions of three of its ThinkPad laptops. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11), ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8), and ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) have all been refreshed with the latest internals from Intel as well as updated security and productivity features from Lenovo. All three of the laptops are set to ship in April 2023. While pricing is not yet finalized, the new ThinkPad PCs are expected to have prices starting at $1,649.

All three of these lineups are well-established brands, and Lenovo did not overhaul the designs of any of them with this wave of updates. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) is a portable laptop with a traditional form factor that's built for productivity. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) is a 2-in-1 that can flip around into different modes. The ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) is similar in design to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon but is more compact and weighs under 1 kg (2.2 lbs).

Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptops are set to start shipping in April 2023. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is expected to have a starting price of $1,729. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 starts a tad higher at $1,859. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is slightly less than both of its siblings with a beginning price of $1,649. All of those prices could change, as they are not finalized.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU 'Latest Intel Core processors' 'Latest Intel Core processors' 'Latest Intel Core processors' Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Memory Up to 64 GB LPDDR5 Up to 64 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14-inch, up to 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, HDR 500 True Black 14-inch, up to 4K OLED, 500 nit, touch (optional) 13-inch, up to 2K, 450 nits, touch (optional) Audio Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice Camera Up to FHD+ with IR Computer Vision camera Up to FHD+ with IR Computer Vision camera Up to FHD+ with IR Computer Vision camera Battery 57 Whr 57 Whr 49,6 Whr Security Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader Row 10 - Cell 0 Camera shutter Camera shutter Camera shutter Row 11 - Cell 0 Kensington lock slot Kensington lock slot Kensington lock slot Row 12 - Cell 0 Tile App ready Tile App ready Tile App ready Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 2x Thunderbolt 4 2x Thunderbolt 4 Row 14 - Cell 0 2x USB-A 3.2 2x USB-A 3.2 2x USB-A 3.2 Row 15 - Cell 0 HDMI 2.0b HDMI 2.0b HDMI 2.0b Row 16 - Cell 0 3,5 mm audio 3,5 mm audio 3,5 mm audio Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Row 18 - Cell 0 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Row 19 - Cell 0 5G sub-6, 4G LTE 5G sub-6, 4G LTE 5G sub-6, 4G LTE Row 20 - Cell 0 eSim and Nano SIM ready eSim and Nano SIM ready eSim and Nano SIM ready Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm / 12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60in 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53mm / 12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61in 293.2 x 208 x 14.47mm / 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58in Weight 2.48 lbs (1.12 kg) 3 lbs (1.36 kg) 2.13 lbs (0.97 kg)

All of Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptops feature recycled materials, though the exact components vary from device to device. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a palm rest made of 90% recycled magnesium and a bottom cover that's 55% recycled aluminum. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 has 90% recycled magnesium in both its palm rest and bottom cover.

Retail packaging for the PCs is made with environmentally friendly material as well, such as bamboo and sugarcane fiber. All of the new laptops also qualify for Lenovo's CO2 Offset Service.

Lenovo Commercial Vantage, which is available on the new ThinkPads, is an application that directs people to use settings that reduce power consumption and extend the lifespan of devices.

Windows Central take — Building on greatness

The new ThinkPad laptops are relatively iterative updates that focus on improving internals. Our collection of the best Windows laptops includes several Lenovo devices, including the ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 2). Lenovo seems keen to build off its well-reviewed laptops popular designs and focus on a spec bumps.