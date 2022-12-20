Lenovo refreshes ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yoga, and Nano with latest Intel Core CPUs

By Sean Endicott
published

Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup just got refreshed across with the latest internals from Intel.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
What you need to know

  • Lenovo just announced a range of new ThinkPad X1 laptops.
  • The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11), ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8), and ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3), are all set to start shipping in April 2023.
  • The new ThinkPad laptops are expected to begin at $1,649, though pricing is not yet finalized.

Lenovo just announced new versions of three of its ThinkPad laptops. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11), ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8), and ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) have all been refreshed with the latest internals from Intel as well as updated security and productivity features from Lenovo. All three of the laptops are set to ship in April 2023. While pricing is not yet finalized, the new ThinkPad PCs are expected to have prices starting at $1,649.

All three of these lineups are well-established brands, and Lenovo did not overhaul the designs of any of them with this wave of updates. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) is a portable laptop with a traditional form factor that's built for productivity. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) is a 2-in-1 that can flip around into different modes. The ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) is similar in design to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon but is more compact and weighs under 1 kg (2.2 lbs).

Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptops are set to start shipping in April 2023. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is expected to have a starting price of $1,729. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 starts a tad higher at $1,859. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is slightly less than both of its siblings with a beginning price of $1,649. All of those prices could change, as they are not finalized.

SpecThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8)ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3)
OSWindows 11Windows 11Windows 11
CPU'Latest Intel Core processors''Latest Intel Core processors''Latest Intel Core processors'
GraphicsIntel Iris XeIntel Iris XeIntel Iris Xe
MemoryUp to 64 GB LPDDR5Up to 64 GB LPDDR516 GB LPDDR5
StorageUp to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSDUp to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSDUp to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD
Display14-inch, up to 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, HDR 500 True Black14-inch, up to 4K OLED, 500 nit, touch (optional)13-inch, up to 2K, 450 nits, touch (optional)
AudioDolby Atmos audio with Dolby VoiceDolby Atmos audio with Dolby VoiceDolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice
CameraUp to FHD+ with IR Computer Vision cameraUp to FHD+ with IR Computer Vision cameraUp to FHD+ with IR Computer Vision camera
Battery57 Whr57 Whr49,6 Whr
SecurityFingerprint readerFingerprint readerFingerprint reader
Ports2x Thunderbolt 42x Thunderbolt 42x Thunderbolt 4
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6EWi-Fi 6EWi-Fi 6E
Dimensions315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm / 12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60in314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53mm / 12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61in293.2 x 208 x 14.47mm / 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58in
Weight2.48 lbs (1.12 kg)3 lbs (1.36 kg)2.13 lbs (0.97 kg)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
All of Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptops feature recycled materials, though the exact components vary from device to device. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a palm rest made of 90% recycled magnesium and a bottom cover that's 55% recycled aluminum. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 has 90% recycled magnesium in both its palm rest and bottom cover.

Retail packaging for the PCs is made with environmentally friendly material as well, such as bamboo and sugarcane fiber. All of the new laptops also qualify for Lenovo's CO2 Offset Service.

Lenovo Commercial Vantage, which is available on the new ThinkPads, is an application that directs people to use settings that reduce power consumption and extend the lifespan of devices.

Windows Central take — Building on greatness

The new ThinkPad laptops are relatively iterative updates that focus on improving internals. Our collection of the best Windows laptops includes several Lenovo devices, including the ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 2). Lenovo seems keen to build off its well-reviewed laptops popular designs and focus on a spec bumps.