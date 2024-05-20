Lenovo's new ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) is a Copilot+ PC built for mobile professionals

What you need to know

Lenovo's first wave of next-generation AI PCs is here. Today it revealed the business-focused ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6), a lightweight and durable 14-inch laptop powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite System-on-Chip (SoC) with the right AI performance to be considered a Copilot+ PC.

It was revealed alongside the more consumer-focused Yoga Slim 7x, with the ThinkPad remaining a top option for professional and enterprise use thanks to Independent Software Vendor (ISV) certifications, strong security, and streamlined IT deployment.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Price: From $1,699

Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno

NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon

RAM: Up to 64GB LPDDR5X 8533

SSD: Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2-2242

Display: 14 inches, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) or

WUXGA touch, 400 nits

2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 400 nits

Webcam: FHD IR, HPD

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G sub 6 (optional)

Ports: 2x USB-A 5Gbps, 2x USB-C 40Gbps, 1x audio combo, HDMI-out 2.1

Battery: 58Wh

Dimensions: 12.32 x 8.64 x 0.67 in

2.72 lb (1.24 kg)

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) is built around Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite SoC with a 12-core Oryon processor (CPU), Adreno integrated GPU, and Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS of power for local AI acceleration. The SoC is joined by up to 64GB of LPDDR5-8533MHz dual-channel RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). Lenovo lists a 58Wh battery capacity and claims "multi-day battery life" when configured alongside an FHD+ low-power display option.

Digging into the 14-inch display options, there are three total from which you can choose. All have a 16:10 aspect ratio with about 400 nits peak brightness. The 1920x1200 (FHD+ or WUXGA) IPS non-touch option has the low power designation, as well as 100% sRGB color reproduction and EyeSafe certification. There's also an IPS FHD+ touch option with 3M's Dual Brightness Enhancement Film 5 (DBEF5) and 45% NTSC color reproduction.

Lenovo also offers an OLED screen with 2.8K resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500, and EyeSafe certification as an option for those who crave more pixels with better contrast and color than the IPS alternatives.

Above the display is a raised communication bar housing a 1080p MIPI webcam with IR for facial recognition through Windows Hello. Lenovo takes things a step further by offering always-on human presence detection to automatically lock and unlock your PC when you depart or approach. A privacy shutter is included, and adding to security is a power button with a fingerprint reader on the keyboard deck.

Lenovo's comfy ThinkPad keyboard sports a Copilot key, and speakers with Dolby Audio flank the keys. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, and Lenovo says that optional 5G sub-6 connectivity is available. Physical connectivity includes dual USB4, dual USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) hasn't changed much physically compared to the Gen 5 models using Intel's Core Ultra processors (CPU), and the laptop remains a nimble option for professionals on the move. It weighs in starting at 2.72 pounds (1.24kg) and measures 0.67 inches (16.9mm) thin, with an Eclipse Black finish. Lenovo says it has used recycled materials in the construction, and the laptop ships with recycled packaging.

The ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) is ideal for business on the go

Image 1 of 5 Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) (Image credit: Lenovo)

It's no surprise that the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6) is intended for business professionals, and that extends to enterprise users. Lenovo says its collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft has resulted in more than 100 ISV optimizations for native functionality with Snapdragon CPUs and Windows 11.

The laptop is a Secured-Core PC with a dTPM chip, and these measures are buffed by Lenovo's own ThinkShield security. And for IT admins, Lenovo's TruScale helps manage and deploy devices.

I've tested and reviewed a ton of ThinkPads, but the T14s (Gen 6) has particularly piqued my interest. Lenovo's claims of "multi-day battery life" with the low power display, combined with the incredible performance expected from the Snapdragon X Elite and optional 5G connectivity, should make this a great laptop for any professionals often on the move. That remains true even if you aren't particularly concerned with enterprise features and deployment.

And thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite's NPU with 45 TOPS of power, the T14s (Gen 6) will grant access to Microsoft's Copilot+ features that promise a slew of helpful additions within Windows 11.

Copilot+ and what it means for AI PCs

The definition of AI PC has been a bit murky as companies have launched laptops with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen chips with NPU for AI acceleration, but Microsoft has taken the next step today by introducing Copilot+.

The new branding is the next step of the AI PC journey, and PCs will now be required to have an NPU with at least 40 TOPS of power to receive the Copilot+ designation due to the new localized AI acceleration demands. With Intel Core Ultra's NPU currently at about 10 TOPS and AMD's NPU currently at about 16 TOPs, this leaves Qualcomm's Snapdragon X NPU with 45 TOPS as the exclusive option for this first wave of next-gen AI PCs powered by Windows on ARM.

Microsoft has laid out a number of next-gen AI PC experiences that are only available on Copilot+ PCs like the ThinkPad T14s (Gen 6). A Recall feature that runs in the background will allow you to search for anything you've seen or done on your PC, no matter the app. Live Captions can translate more than 40 different languages to English in live or recorded audio and video, while Windows Studio Effects is receiving a buff to lighting and styling.

Copilot+ PCs will also be able to create text and images locally with no need for a connection to the cloud when using Cocreator. It's worth noting that all of these advanced AI features won't be available immediately upon launch, but they are expected later this year.