Lenovo's latest 14-inch thin-and-light 2-in-1 brings Intel Core Ultra to professional users

Mobile World Congress 2024 is in full swing, and Lenovo has announced another batch of brand-new Windows 11 laptops.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 (Gen 4) continues the line with a refined design and capable Intel Core Ultra chips.

Refinements to the hinge and display, an optional Windows Hello-capable front-facing camera, and new internals make it a compelling option for professional users.

The new ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is hitting the market as early as Mar. 2024 with a starting price of $1,169.

We may only be just over a month detached from the massive Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas, but that hasn't stopped Lenovo from also making a big appearance at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The company has announced updates to its business-oriented ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops, and one of the more interesting is the new thin-and-light 14-inch convertible.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 (Gen 4) isn't the most exciting laptop on the block, but it does bring new Intel Core Ultra processors and a refined design to business users without charging a fortune and a half, making it especially compelling for small businesses and other professional users. It's also just around the corner, so potential buyers won't have to wait long to secure one of their own.

Lenovo's iconic ThinkBook design, refined

The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 boasts all the iconic postures we expect of a laptop with a 360-degrees hinge. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's latest ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 isn't a dramatic departure from similar laptops of the past. It's still designed to be as portable as possible without sacrificing capability, being thin at around 17-19mm and light at less than 4lbs. The 360-degrees hinge keeps all four postures common with other similar PCs (laptop, tablet, studio, and tent), but Lenovo is now using a dropdown hinge that makes it easier to switch postures and helps minimize the bezels around the display.

Speaking of that display, you're getting a modern 16:10 aspect ratio with a 14-inch diagonal, which is the perfect size for a laptop in my opinion. It's not a world-class display, but it still gets bright enough for regular usage at around 300nits and features Low Blue Light and Eyesafe filters to make long-term usage more comfortable. Flanking that display are thin bezels and a FHD front-facing camera, which has an optional IR sensor for Windows Hello biometric authentication if you want it. Even if you don't get that option, every ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 bakes a fingerprint sensor into the side-mounted power button.

Elsewhere, you're getting all the features and amenities professional users expect. There are security features like a webcam privacy shutter and Kensington lock slot, plenty of ports spread across both sides (including one USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, one USB Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, two USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1), an optional smart stylus that magnetically attaches to the side without blocking any ports, and a durable aluminum-and-plastic design that should happily take a beating and keep on ticking.

Intel Core Ultra brings power, efficiency, and AI

The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 doesn't sacrifice ports like other 14-inch devices. (Image credit: Lenovo)

The external design is what you expect from a Lenovo ThinkBook, complete with an all-glass Microsoft Precision touchpad, Lenovo's infamously comfortable keyboard, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. What's on the inside matters just as much, however, and the latest ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 joins the Intel Core Ultra bandwagon to offer improved performance, efficiency, and AI capability.

Not only will the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 (Gen 4) comfortably best its predecessors in raw power and speed in everyday use, it'll undoubtedly last longer, too. For professional users, a laptop with reliable all-day battery life is a must, and the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 has the right formula with Intel Core Ultra and a sizeable 60Whr battery. Of course, we'll have to properly test the laptop ourselves to know for certain just how long it can last away from the charger.

Lenovo is also taking advantage of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) contained in all Intel Core Ultra chips to deliver some AI features. Smart Power aims to balance performance and efficiency depending on your current needs, while Smart Meeting will optimize your video and audio during conferences to ensure you always have the best quality possible. With up to Windows 11 Pro, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage, there's plenty of flexibility for users to get the perfect convertible laptop for them.

Affordable for professionals, and available soon

Lenovo offers a wide range of enterprise-focused laptops and PCs, and there are multiple significantly more premium 2-in-1 options in that family. Those devices are also exorbitantly expensive, so they're simply not options for a lot of users. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 (Gen 4) balances cost with its well-rounded feature set and the newfound capabilities of Intel Core Ultra, making it a far easier purchase for businesses and professional users.

Even better, it's also right around the corner. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 (Gen 4) will debut sometime in Mar. 2024 with a starting price of $1,169. It's not clear at the moment what the laptop's starting configuration will look like, however, so we'll have to wait a little longer to learn more about the individual models and options. ThinkBooks and ThinkPads generally aren't known to be affordable compared to Lenovo's more consumer-centric lines, but professional users are willing to pay extra for the specific features and design of business-grade laptops. When compared to those devices, the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 should be a bargain.