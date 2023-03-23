Lenovo's new LOQ lineup delivers tech from Legion to more affordable gaming PCs

What you need to know

Lenovo just launched a sub-brand called LOQ that focuses on delivering a solid gaming experience at a more affordable price.

The company unveiled Lenovo LOQ 15 and 16-inch laptops as well as the LOQ Tower desktop PC.

The laptops will be available with either Intel or AMD CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPUs.

Lenovo has a new sub-brand that features affordable gaming PCs. The first LOQ (pronounced "lock") systems are a 15-inch laptop, 16-inch laptop, and a desktop gaming tower. The laptops each have options for the latest AMD or Intel processors. Those CPUs will be paired with NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics.

The new PCs mostly launch in April and May of this year, though the Lenovo LOQ Tower won't ship until fall 2023.

All of the Lenovo LOQ devices come with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Lenovo's Legion Arena app and Lenovo Vantage are also on board. Legion Arena helps save games on different devices while Lenovo Vantage can be used to optimize performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Price Availability Lenovo LOQ 16 (Intel) From $1,150 May 2023 Lenovo LOQ 16 (AMD) From $960 June 2023 Lenovo LOQ 15 (Intel) From $900 April 2023 Lenovo LOQ (AMD) From $900 May 2023 Lenovo LOQ Tower From $900 Fall 2023

Lenovo LOQ laptops

While the new LOQ laptops have lower prices than their Legion siblings from Lenovo, the company included some of the same laptop tech in the LOQ lineup. For example, the LOQ 16 and LOQ 15 laptops have an MUX switch that lets the integrated GPU to be bypassed, which allows the NVIDIA graphics card to interface with the display of the laptop directly. This results in higher frames-per-second and reduced latency. Flipping the MUX Switch the other way swaps the laptops to integrated graphics to optimize battery life.

The 16-inch LOQ laptops have 16:10 displays with a 165Hz VRR display. They also support NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo LOQ 15i Lenovo LOQ 15 Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Up to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Operating system Windows 11 Pro / Home Windows 11 Pro / Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU

8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU

8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock Memory Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5 Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5 Storage PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4

512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4

512GB / 1TB Display Up to 15" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

16:9, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time

85% AAR, 100% sRGB, 350-nit Up to 15" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

16:9, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time

85% AAR, 100% sRGB, 350-nit Camera Up to 1080p with E-Shutter Up to 1080p with E-Shutter Audio 2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio

Dual microphone 2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio

Dual microphone Keyboard 1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting

White backlight or 4-zone RGB 1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting

White backlight or 4-zone RGB Ports 1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)

1x audio combo jack

1x USB-A 3.2

1x E-Shutter

1x Novo Hole

1x RJ45 Ethernet

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

1x HDMI 2.1 1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)

1x audio combo jack

1x USB-A 2.0

1x E-Shutter

1x Novo Hole

1x RJ45 Ethernet

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

1x HDMI 2.1 Battery Up to 60Whr Up to 60Whr Networking 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1 Power Up to 230W slim adapter

140W USB-C power delivery Up to 230W slim adapter

140W USB-C power delivery Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1 - 25.2mm 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1 - 25.2mm Weight Starting at 2.4 kg Starting at 2.4 kg

All of the Lenovo LOQ laptops have Lenovo LA AI Chips that also appear in Legion laptops. These power the Lenovo AI Engine+ that optimizes wattage and thermal performance dynamically.

The laptops all feature full keyboards as well, including number pads. The keys have 1.5mm of travel and 100% anti-ghosting technology.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo LOQ 16i Lenovo LOQ 16 Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Up to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Operating system Windows 11 Pro / Home Windows 11 Pro / Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU

8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU

8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock Memory Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5 Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5 Storage PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4

512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4

512GB / 1TB Display Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS

16:10, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time

100% sRGB, 350-nit, low blue light Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS

16:10, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time

100% sRGB, 350-nit, low blue light Camera FHD with E-Shutter FHD with E-Shutter Audio 2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio

Dual microphone 2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio

Dual microphone Keyboard 1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting

White backlight or 4-zone RGB 1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting

White backlight or 4-zone RGB Ports 1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)

1x audio combo jack

1x USB-A 3.2

1x E-Shutter

1x Novo Hole

1x RJ45 Ethernet

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

1x HDMI 2.1 1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)

1x audio combo jack

1x USB-A 2.0

1x E-Shutter

1x Novo Hole

1x RJ45 Ethernet

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

1x HDMI 2.1 Battery Up to 80Whr Up to 80Whr Networking 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1 Power Up to 230W slim adapter

140W USB-C power delivery Up to 230W slim adapter

140W USB-C power delivery Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21 - 25.9mm 359.6 x 277.59 x 21 - 25.9mm Weight Starting at 2.6 kg Starting at 2.6 kg

Lenovo LOQ Tower

The Lenovo LOQ Tower is a gaming desktop with a 17L chassis. It runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics. The desktop can have up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)