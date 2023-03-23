Lenovo's new LOQ lineup delivers tech from Legion to more affordable gaming PCs

By Sean Endicott
published

Lenovo just introduced a LOQ line of affordable gaming PCs, including two laptops and a gaming tower

Lenovo LOQ 16 in Storm Grey
What you need to know

  • Lenovo just launched a sub-brand called LOQ that focuses on delivering a solid gaming experience at a more affordable price.
  • The company unveiled Lenovo LOQ 15 and 16-inch laptops as well as the LOQ Tower desktop PC.
  • The laptops will be available with either Intel or AMD CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPUs.

Lenovo has a new sub-brand that features affordable gaming PCs. The first LOQ (pronounced "lock") systems are a 15-inch laptop, 16-inch laptop, and a desktop gaming tower. The laptops each have options for the latest AMD or Intel processors. Those CPUs will be paired with NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics.

The new PCs mostly launch in April and May of this year, though the Lenovo LOQ Tower won't ship until fall 2023.

All of the Lenovo LOQ devices come with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Lenovo's Legion Arena app and Lenovo Vantage are also on board. Legion Arena helps save games on different devices while Lenovo Vantage can be used to optimize performance.

ModelPriceAvailability
Lenovo LOQ 16 (Intel)From $1,150May 2023
Lenovo LOQ 16 (AMD)From $960June 2023
Lenovo LOQ 15 (Intel)From $900April 2023
Lenovo LOQ (AMD)From $900May 2023
Lenovo LOQ TowerFrom $900Fall 2023

Lenovo LOQ laptops

While the new LOQ laptops have lower prices than their Legion siblings from Lenovo, the company included some of the same laptop tech in the LOQ lineup. For example, the LOQ 16 and LOQ 15 laptops have an MUX switch that lets the integrated GPU to be bypassed, which allows the NVIDIA graphics card to interface with the display of the laptop directly. This results in higher frames-per-second and reduced latency. Flipping the MUX Switch the other way swaps the laptops to integrated graphics to optimize battery life.

The 16-inch LOQ laptops have 16:10 displays with a 165Hz VRR display. They also support NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Image 1 of 5
Lenovo LOQ 15
Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo LOQ 15iLenovo LOQ 15
ProcessorUp to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HUp to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
Operating systemWindows 11 Pro / HomeWindows 11 Pro / Home
GraphicsUp to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock		Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock
MemoryUp to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5
StoragePCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4
512GB / 1TB		PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4
512GB / 1TB
DisplayUp to 15" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS
16:9, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
85% AAR, 100% sRGB, 350-nit		Up to 15" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS
16:9, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
85% AAR, 100% sRGB, 350-nit
CameraUp to 1080p with E-ShutterUp to 1080p with E-Shutter
Audio2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone		2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone
Keyboard1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB		1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB
Ports1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x USB-A 3.2
1x E-Shutter
1x Novo Hole
1x RJ45 Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1		1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x USB-A 2.0
1x E-Shutter
1x Novo Hole
1x RJ45 Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
BatteryUp to 60WhrUp to 60Whr
Networking2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1		2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
PowerUp to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery		Up to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery
Dimensions359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1 - 25.2mm359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1 - 25.2mm
WeightStarting at 2.4 kgStarting at 2.4 kg

All of the Lenovo LOQ laptops have Lenovo LA AI Chips that also appear in Legion laptops. These power the Lenovo AI Engine+ that optimizes wattage and thermal performance dynamically.

The laptops all feature full keyboards as well, including number pads. The keys have 1.5mm of travel and 100% anti-ghosting technology.

Image 1 of 6
Lenovo LOQ 16
Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo LOQ 16iLenovo LOQ 16
ProcessorUp to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HUp to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
Operating systemWindows 11 Pro / HomeWindows 11 Pro / Home
GraphicsUp to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock		Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock
MemoryUp to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5
StoragePCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4
512GB / 1TB		PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4
512GB / 1TB
DisplayUp to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS
16:10, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
100% sRGB, 350-nit, low blue light		Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS
16:10, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
100% sRGB, 350-nit, low blue light
CameraFHD with E-ShutterFHD with E-Shutter
Audio2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone		2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone
Keyboard1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB		1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB
Ports1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x USB-A 3.2
1x E-Shutter
1x Novo Hole
1x RJ45 Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1		1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x USB-A 2.0
1x E-Shutter
1x Novo Hole
1x RJ45 Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
BatteryUp to 80WhrUp to 80Whr
Networking2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1		2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
PowerUp to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery		Up to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery
Dimensions359.6 x 277.59 x 21 - 25.9mm359.6 x 277.59 x 21 - 25.9mm
WeightStarting at 2.6 kgStarting at 2.6 kg

Lenovo LOQ Tower

The Lenovo LOQ Tower is a gaming desktop with a 17L chassis. It runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics. The desktop can have up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Image 1 of 3
Lenovo LOQ Tower
Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo LOQ Tower
ProcessorUp to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700
Operating systemWindows 11 Pro / Home
GraphicsUp to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series desktop GPU
MemoryUp to 32GB (2x 16GB) 3200MHz DDR4
StorageUp to 2TB 3.5" SATA HDD 7200RPM
Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD Gen4
Hybrid storage: 1x SSD + 2x HDD
MotherboardIntel B670, MATX
Power supplyUp to 500W, 92%
Case volume17L
Dimensions170 x 304 x 376mm
Weight8.4kg
Ports1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1
1x Combo audio jack
4x USB 2.0
1x 2.5G LAN
1x VGA
1x HDMI 1.4b
1x Audio out
Networking2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.2
