Lenovo's new LOQ lineup delivers tech from Legion to more affordable gaming PCs
Lenovo just introduced a LOQ line of affordable gaming PCs, including two laptops and a gaming tower
What you need to know
- Lenovo just launched a sub-brand called LOQ that focuses on delivering a solid gaming experience at a more affordable price.
- The company unveiled Lenovo LOQ 15 and 16-inch laptops as well as the LOQ Tower desktop PC.
- The laptops will be available with either Intel or AMD CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPUs.
Lenovo has a new sub-brand that features affordable gaming PCs. The first LOQ (pronounced "lock") systems are a 15-inch laptop, 16-inch laptop, and a desktop gaming tower. The laptops each have options for the latest AMD or Intel processors. Those CPUs will be paired with NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics.
The new PCs mostly launch in April and May of this year, though the Lenovo LOQ Tower won't ship until fall 2023.
All of the Lenovo LOQ devices come with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Lenovo's Legion Arena app and Lenovo Vantage are also on board. Legion Arena helps save games on different devices while Lenovo Vantage can be used to optimize performance.
|Model
|Price
|Availability
|Lenovo LOQ 16 (Intel)
|From $1,150
|May 2023
|Lenovo LOQ 16 (AMD)
|From $960
|June 2023
|Lenovo LOQ 15 (Intel)
|From $900
|April 2023
|Lenovo LOQ (AMD)
|From $900
|May 2023
|Lenovo LOQ Tower
|From $900
|Fall 2023
Lenovo LOQ laptops
While the new LOQ laptops have lower prices than their Legion siblings from Lenovo, the company included some of the same laptop tech in the LOQ lineup. For example, the LOQ 16 and LOQ 15 laptops have an MUX switch that lets the integrated GPU to be bypassed, which allows the NVIDIA graphics card to interface with the display of the laptop directly. This results in higher frames-per-second and reduced latency. Flipping the MUX Switch the other way swaps the laptops to integrated graphics to optimize battery life.
The 16-inch LOQ laptops have 16:10 displays with a 165Hz VRR display. They also support NVIDIA G-SYNC.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Lenovo LOQ 15i
|Lenovo LOQ 15
|Processor
|Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H
|Up to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro / Home
|Windows 11 Pro / Home
|Graphics
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock
|Memory
|Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5
|Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5
|Storage
|PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4
512GB / 1TB
|PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4
512GB / 1TB
|Display
|Up to 15" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS
16:9, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
85% AAR, 100% sRGB, 350-nit
|Up to 15" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS
16:9, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
85% AAR, 100% sRGB, 350-nit
|Camera
|Up to 1080p with E-Shutter
|Up to 1080p with E-Shutter
|Audio
|2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone
|2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone
|Keyboard
|1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB
|1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB
|Ports
|1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x USB-A 3.2
1x E-Shutter
1x Novo Hole
1x RJ45 Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
|1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x USB-A 2.0
1x E-Shutter
1x Novo Hole
1x RJ45 Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
|Battery
|Up to 60Whr
|Up to 60Whr
|Networking
|2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
|2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
|Power
|Up to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery
|Up to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1 - 25.2mm
|359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1 - 25.2mm
|Weight
|Starting at 2.4 kg
|Starting at 2.4 kg
All of the Lenovo LOQ laptops have Lenovo LA AI Chips that also appear in Legion laptops. These power the Lenovo AI Engine+ that optimizes wattage and thermal performance dynamically.
The laptops all feature full keyboards as well, including number pads. The keys have 1.5mm of travel and 100% anti-ghosting technology.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Lenovo LOQ 16i
|Lenovo LOQ 16
|Processor
|Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H
|Up to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro / Home
|Windows 11 Pro / Home
|Graphics
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU
8GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz boost clock
|Memory
|Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5
|Up to 16GB dual channel 5600MHz DDR5
|Storage
|PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4
512GB / 1TB
|PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 Gen4
512GB / 1TB
|Display
|Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS
16:10, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
100% sRGB, 350-nit, low blue light
|Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS
16:10, 165Hz, 5ms/3ms response time
100% sRGB, 350-nit, low blue light
|Camera
|FHD with E-Shutter
|FHD with E-Shutter
|Audio
|2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone
|2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio
Dual microphone
|Keyboard
|1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB
|1.5mm, 100% anti-ghosting
White backlight or 4-zone RGB
|Ports
|1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x USB-A 3.2
1x E-Shutter
1x Novo Hole
1x RJ45 Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
|1x USB-C (10Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4, 140W power)
1x audio combo jack
1x USB-A 2.0
1x E-Shutter
1x Novo Hole
1x RJ45 Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.1
|Battery
|Up to 80Whr
|Up to 80Whr
|Networking
|2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
|2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.1
|Power
|Up to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery
|Up to 230W slim adapter
140W USB-C power delivery
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 277.59 x 21 - 25.9mm
|359.6 x 277.59 x 21 - 25.9mm
|Weight
|Starting at 2.6 kg
|Starting at 2.6 kg
Lenovo LOQ Tower
The Lenovo LOQ Tower is a gaming desktop with a 17L chassis. It runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 40-Series graphics. The desktop can have up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Lenovo LOQ Tower
|Processor
|Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro / Home
|Graphics
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series desktop GPU
|Memory
|Up to 32GB (2x 16GB) 3200MHz DDR4
|Storage
|Up to 2TB 3.5" SATA HDD 7200RPM
Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD Gen4
Hybrid storage: 1x SSD + 2x HDD
|Motherboard
|Intel B670, MATX
|Power supply
|Up to 500W, 92%
|Case volume
|17L
|Dimensions
|170 x 304 x 376mm
|Weight
|8.4kg
|Ports
|1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1
1x Combo audio jack
4x USB 2.0
1x 2.5G LAN
1x VGA
1x HDMI 1.4b
1x Audio out
|Networking
|2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.2
