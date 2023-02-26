Lenovo's Surface-like IdeaPad Duet 3i packs the Intel N-series CPU — but you won't find it in the US
Intel's ultra-efficient processor backs up this versatile 2-in-1.
What you need to know
- Lenovo's new IdeaPad Duet 3i features an Intel N-series CPU designed for high performance and energy efficiency.
- Across-the-board upgrades to components include an 11.5" 2K touchscreen display rated up to 400 nits brightness.
- No availability is currently planned for North America, but the IdeaPad Duet 3i will launch around Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June 2023, starting at €449.
Lenovo's efforts to dominate every angle of the computing category continue with a range of new laptops, including the latest convertible IdeaPad Duet 3i. This lightweight 2-in-1 comes loaded with Windows 11, aimed at traveling students and busy multi-taskers who need access to their work in any location. Detachable from the keyboard, this latest revision includes a vibrant 11.5" 2K touchscreen display rated for up to 400 nits brightness, visible in almost any environment.
Such a slim device would need capable hardware to back up such a high-resolution screen, so Lenovo has opted for the latest entry-level Intel N-series mobile CPUs for powerful performance and high efficiency. Specifically, the Intel N200 is under the hood this time, backed up by Intel's integrated graphics and a choice of 4GB or 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 128GB or 256GB of M.2 PCIe solid-state storage.
Boosts to image fidelity include a front-facing 5MP camera and a rear 8MP option for higher-quality shots or to quickly capture documents later to be annotated with an optional Lenovo digital pen. A pen isn't included in the box, but the IdeaPad Duet 3i's touchscreen can be used like any other for quick note-taking and simple manipulation of photos and documents.
Even with a 2K display boasting a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Lenovo promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life with this latest model for all-day use. Rapid charge boost allows an extra 2 hours of use from as little as 15 minutes on AC power. At a super-slim 8.95mm, carrying a power adapter for extended study sessions shouldn't be an issue anyway.
We've been suitably impressed by Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5i in the past, so a slew of implied improvements should mean things can only get better with this lightweight beauty. However, the Duet 3i currently has no availability plans for North America, set instead for a launch around Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June 2023, with prices starting at €449.
|Category
|IdeaPad Duet 3i (11”)
|Processor
|Intel N200
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro
|Graphics
|Intel integrated graphics
|Memory
|4GB / 8GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD
|Display
|11.5" 2K (2000 x 1200) 5:3 IPS touch
400 nits, 100% DCI-P3
|Audio
|2x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio
Dual microphone
|Camera
|5MP fixed focus CMOS front camera
8MP auto focus rear camera
|Battery
|35.6Whr with rapid charge up to 8.5 hours
|Dimensions
|271.3 x 172 x 8.95 mm
|Weight
|697g (tablet)
450g (folio case)
|Ports
|2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1x audio jack
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
