Lenovo's Surface-like IdeaPad Duet 3i packs the Intel N-series CPU — but you won't find it in the US

What you need to know

Lenovo's new IdeaPad Duet 3i features an Intel N-series CPU designed for high performance and energy efficiency.

Across-the-board upgrades to components include an 11.5" 2K touchscreen display rated up to 400 nits brightness.

No availability is currently planned for North America, but the IdeaPad Duet 3i will launch around Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June 2023, starting at €449.

Lenovo's efforts to dominate every angle of the computing category continue with a range of new laptops, including the latest convertible IdeaPad Duet 3i. This lightweight 2-in-1 comes loaded with Windows 11, aimed at traveling students and busy multi-taskers who need access to their work in any location. Detachable from the keyboard, this latest revision includes a vibrant 11.5" 2K touchscreen display rated for up to 400 nits brightness, visible in almost any environment.

Such a slim device would need capable hardware to back up such a high-resolution screen, so Lenovo has opted for the latest entry-level Intel N-series mobile CPUs for powerful performance and high efficiency. Specifically, the Intel N200 is under the hood this time, backed up by Intel's integrated graphics and a choice of 4GB or 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 128GB or 256GB of M.2 PCIe solid-state storage.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Boosts to image fidelity include a front-facing 5MP camera and a rear 8MP option for higher-quality shots or to quickly capture documents later to be annotated with an optional Lenovo digital pen. A pen isn't included in the box, but the IdeaPad Duet 3i's touchscreen can be used like any other for quick note-taking and simple manipulation of photos and documents.

Even with a 2K display boasting a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Lenovo promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life with this latest model for all-day use. Rapid charge boost allows an extra 2 hours of use from as little as 15 minutes on AC power. At a super-slim 8.95mm, carrying a power adapter for extended study sessions shouldn't be an issue anyway.

We've been suitably impressed by Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5i in the past, so a slew of implied improvements should mean things can only get better with this lightweight beauty. However, the Duet 3i currently has no availability plans for North America, set instead for a launch around Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in June 2023, with prices starting at €449.