Round up: The 8 best HP laptop deals we recommend

If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, but have a particular preference for HP, we've got you covered with our roundup of best HP deals we've spotted this Cyber Monday weekend! Everything from convertibles to gaming laptops is up for grabs, this list includes the best of them.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop $799 $499 at HP Store (opens in new tab) If you only have $500 to spend on a laptop this year this is the only one you should consider. It weighs just 2.2lbs, has a 16:10 display, is powered by AMD Ryzen, and it looks and feels great with its metal construction and large trackpad.

(opens in new tab) HP ENVY x360 15-inch $829 $629 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This HP ENVY x360 features an AMD Ryzen 7 (5825U) processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and comes with Windows 11 out of the box. It's a convertible, meaning it features a hinge that can rotate 360-degrees, allowing you to use it like a tablet. It has a 15-inch 1080p touchscreen display that looks gorgeous!

(opens in new tab) HP ENVY 2-in-1 13-inch $829 $649 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This laptop is the more compact sibling of the HP Envy x360 15-inch model on our list above, and features a similar premium metal construction, stylish design with minimal bezels, and a roomy keyboard. It's rocking Intel 12th-gen chips, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a WUXGA resolution.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy Laptop 17t | $1099 $649 at HP Store (opens in new tab) This laptop comes with a 17.3-inch color-calibrated display for accurate colors along with a 5-megapixel camera with A.I.-powered noise reduction and auto-framing capabilities, making to a great tool for collaboration and video conferencing.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15 $949 $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This laptop has Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 mobile processor, ensuring that you'll get plenty of performance and battery stamina. A fingerprint reader helps to keep things secure, and it has a large 15.6-inch FHD display, which is excellent for productivity work and watching movies.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop $1,099 $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Victus comes with Intel's 12th Gen Core i7-12650H processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, making it a great gaming companion or a mobile workstation. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate display with an FHD resolution screen, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive.

(opens in new tab) OMEN by HP Laptop $1,299 $899 at HP Store (opens in new tab) Equipped with a 16-inch FHD display, this laptop comes with plenty of performance thanks to its Intel Core i5-12500H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. It also has 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 16-inch (16t-f100) $1,649 $1,149 at HP Store (opens in new tab) HP's new 2022 16" convertible laptop has a drool-worthy 3K+ touch display, included pen, and a powerful H-series 12th Gen Core i7 processor. The audio is also insanely good as is the industry-leading 5MP webcam.

We'll continue to update this post as we spot new deals over Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday! So keep checking back if you don't see anything you fancy just yet.

