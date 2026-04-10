Snapdragon X2 laptops need a quick update to stop getting the wrong graphics drivers

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A small but important fix is rolling out for early Snapdragon X2 laptops.

Studio photos of the 2026 ASUS Zenbook A16 laptop featuring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor.
The ASUS Zenbook A16 is one of the first laptops to ship with a Snapdragon X2 chip. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)