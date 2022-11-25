Surface Duo down to its lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday

When you think about the best Black Friday Surface deals, you probably think about PCs. But Microsoft also makes a mobile device. The Surface Duo is a foldable phone that can also act as a dual-screen tablet. It runs on Android, bringing together Microsoft's mobile software efforts with a unique piece of hardware. On Black Friday, you can get the original Surface Duo for $319, which is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

The listing for the Surface Duo doesn't specifically mention that the device is discounted, but at $319, this is the most affordable we've seen the Surface Duo through the retailer. Occasionally, Woot will have a Surface Duo for under $300, but those devices are carrier locked. The model you get through Amazon is unlocked, allowing you to use any carrier you'd like.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Duo | $319 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Surface Duo is a foldable phone featuring two displays you can use side-by-side. It's designed for multitasking and has gotten better over time with the release of Android 12L. While the newer Surface Duo 2 is also available, the original Surface Duo is a more affordable way to try Microsoft's mobile vision.



The original Surface Duo is a bit old at this point. It first launched in September 2020. But the device received a second life when it got the Android 12L update earlier this year. Android 12L is optimized for devices with large displays or two displays. Microsoft also brought the look and feel of the Duo closer to Windows 11 with the Android 12L update. The phone now incorporates Microsoft's Fluent design language in the Settings app, Microsoft Launcher, and several other areas.

Android 12L also added a new Pen menu, again similar to what you'd see on Windows 11. You can launch an app with the push of a button and then interact with the device with a supported stylus.