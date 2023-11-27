Surface Go 3 is just $261 right now for Cyber Monday — but ONLY from Microsoft's hidden refurbished store
Microsoft's 10.5-inch Windows 11 tablet is way less right now.
Microsoft's lesser-known certified refurbished storefront is having a massive sale for Cyber Monday, and right now you can grab the Surface Go 3 for JUST $261. That's an insane deal, especially when you consider the Surface Go 3 is technically the latest version of the product for consumers, as the recently announced Surface Go 4 is exclusive to enterprise customers.
Surface Go 3 | was
$339 now $261 at Microsoft Store
The tiny 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 is Microsoft's smallest Surface PC offering on the market. It's also the cheapest, usually starting at $399, but can be had from Microsoft's refurbished store for even less! It's available with Intel Pentium or Intel Core i3 chips, up to 8GB RAM, and even has optional LTE 4G data connectivity!
✅Perfect for: Web browsing, email, light productivity workflows, working in Microsoft Office, video calling.
❌Avoid if: You're looking for a powerful tablet capable of gaming or video editing.
The best small Windows 2-in-1 tablet
Even though it's from Microsoft's refurnished store, you're still getting what is essentially a new device. Microsoft thoroughly inspects all refurbished products and will fix any issues before putting it up for sale. It also replaces the packaging, and each device comes with a full standard year of warranty. So don't pass up a good deal just because it's a refurbished product!
The Surface Go 3 has been on the market for a little while, but it's still fully supported by the company and is still technically its latest Go offering for consumers. It features an Intel Pentium 6500Y or 10th-Gen Intel Core i3, with either 4GB or 8GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage.
That's all housed inside a tiny package with a 10.5-inch high resolution display. And let's not understate how good that display is; it's one of the best I've seen on a tablet of this size. It's 1920 x 1280, meaning Windows 11 renders at a beautiful 150%, making text and images look crisp and clear.
That display is also touch and pen enabled, of course. The Surface Go 3 is a 2-in-1, meaning you can pair it with Microsoft's Type Cover accessory to transform it from a tablet to a laptop, enhancing your productivity.
You can also get the Surface Go 3 in either Platinum or Black colorways, which is the only version of the Surface Go be available in more than one color. There's also a built-in kickstand that sits flush with the external chassis when not in use, and there's even a microSD card reader underneath the kickstand for when you need to add more storage.
Enhance your Surface Go 3 with some accessories
To make the most of Surface Go 3, make sure you grab these recommended accessories which will transform it from a regular tablet to a productive laptop!
Surface Go Type Cover |
was $129 now $103 at Microsoft Store
The Surface Go Type Cover transforms any Surface Go into a productivity powerhouse. It features a tactile keyboard with backlight, and surprisingly large trackpad for all your laptop needs. It's also available in a number of colors.
Surface Pen |
was $99 now $79 at Microsoft Store
The Surface Pen is great for drawing or taking notes on Surface Go. It uses a AAAA battery, and can magnetically attach to the right side of the Surface Go for secure storage.
