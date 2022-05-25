Surface Pro 8 firmware update brings better inking for Slim Pen 2

What you need to know

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 recently received a firmware update.

It improves inking with the Surface Slim Pen 2.

The update also includes security and stability improvements.

Microsoft recently shipped a firmware update for the Surface Pro 8. While the update does not include any new features, it does improve inking when using the Surface Slim Pen 2. Microsoft did specify how inking will be improved, but presumably, the latest firmware will help you get the most out of your stylus. The update also improves stability and security for the flagship 2in-1.

The update is available for Surface Pro 8 devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater. Note that firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

Here are the highlights of the update, as outlined by Microsoft's support document (opens in new tab):

Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Improves Surface Slim Pen 2 inking.

Below are the detailed changes of the update:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 9.5.139.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface - Firmware - 9.5.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.0.1879.1 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 1.16.139.0 Surface Pen0C0F Firmware Update - Firmware Intel - System - 2120.100.0.1085 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices

Microsoft explains that Surface updates are released in stages, so you may not see this update for the Surface Pro 8 right away. The release only started rolling out on May 24, 2022, so there's a good chance that you'll have to wait to see it.

You can get the latest update for the Surface Pro 8 through the Windows 11 Settings app by searching for optional updates. You can also grab it through Microsoft's website (opens in new tab) to manually install it.

After installing it, make sure to restart your machine to complete the process.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 supports haptic feedback when writing or drawing. It also has a flattened design that looks more like a carpenter's pencil than the cylindrical Surface styli of yesteryear.

If you do a lot of writing with your stylus, you can order Surface Slim Pen 2 replacement tips through the Microsoft Store.