Surface Pro stands out as favorite among Windows Central readers

What you need to know:

Microsoft recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Surface family of devices.

Our readers rated the Surface Pro as their favorite device, beating out the Surface Book, Surface Laptop, and every other piece of hardware from the Surface lineup.

The Surface Laptop SE, Surface Hub, and Surface RT were the least favorite devices among our voters.

Microsoft's Surface family of devices recently had its 10-year anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, we took a look at the Surface lineup from a wide range of angles. Our executive editor Daniel Rubino, Xbox editor Jez Corden, and senior editor Zac Bowden ranked every single Surface from the last decade. We also reached out to our readers to rank Microsoft's Surface family.

While our editors took a look at every edition of each device, our poll was more general. We pitted lines of Surface hardware against each other. The Surface Pro earned the top spot, receiving just over 32% of the vote. The second-place device, the Surface Book, wasn't especially close, bringing in just 12.8% of votes.

The Surface Laptop SE (0%), Surface Hub (.0.43), and Surface RT (0.79%) rounded out the bottom three spots.

Interestingly, the Surface Book received more votes than the Surface Laptop Studio. While the Surface Laptop Studio serves as a successor to the Surface Book, the two devices have different form factors and approaches. The Surface Book allows users to detach its display to use it as a standalone tablet. This increases the number of postures the Surface Book can be used in but limits how powerful the PC can be. In contrast, the Surface Laptop Studio has a hinge that lets people flip it into different modes, all while keeping the display attached to its base. As a result, the Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful Surface device to date.

Make sure to check out our other coverage of the 10-year anniversary of Surface: