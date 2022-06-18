Poll: Which Surface device is your favorite?

It's the 10-year anniversary of Microsoft's Surface lineup. Throughout this week, we celebrated the family of devices. To wrap things up, we'd like to know which Surface device stands out above the rest.

The Surface family has come a long way since the launch of the RT and original Surface Pro. Microsoft has since released laptops, desktops, foldables, and even a massive conference room hub. This week's poll stacks them all against each other, allowing you to show your love for your top Surface device.

Perhaps you enjoy the Surface Pro 8, a refinement of Microsoft's original vision for the 2-in-1. Maybe you prefer the unique form factor of the Surface Laptop Studio. Alternatively, you may long for the days of Windows Phone and love holding a foldable Surface Duo 2 in your hands. No matter which Surface you love, we want to hear about it.

Of course, most Surface devices have had several iterations, but for this poll, we focused on each range from the lineup. If you're interested in comparing every single Surface device, make sure to check out our extended video special from this week. Executive editor Daniel Rubino, senior editor Jez Corden, and senior editor Zac Bowden go through the entire history of the family.

We also covered the Surface lineup from a variety of other angles this week. You can check out our entire collection of Surface articles or browse through some of the highlights:

As a reminder, comments are temporarily disabled on Windows Central. Please reach out to me on Twitter or jump into our official Discord channel to share your thoughts on Surface.