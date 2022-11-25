The amazing Dell XPS 13 laptop is $350 off for Black Friday to Cyber Monday

As Black Friday Cyber Monday deals go, this Dell XPS 13 laptop sale might be one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've managed to find through the whole week.

The Dell XPS 13 is a truly exemplary laptop that marks a resurgence for Dell's industrial design both in terms of quality, portability, and power, marking a perfect balance across every vertices in its ever-present battle with companies like Apple and Windows PC OEMs.

There are two Dell XPS 13 laptop deals we have here. One is for a Core i5 12th gen Intel 8GB RAM model, dropping down to $750, while the invariably more powerful Core i7 16GB RAM model goes down to just $999, a rather impressive $350 off its typical asking price.

These laptops are ultimately oriented around productivity first and foremost, but they will also drive some modest gaming scenarios too across titles like Minecraft and Fortnite. You could also pair it up with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play more photorealistic titles via Microsoft's cloud servers too if you fancied it, but this is more of a laptop that will crush through those Excel spreadsheets, web browser research paper sessions, lengthy word processing efforts, and all of your super-fun work calls.

A great webcam meets a bright and beautiful display, impressive key travel for an exemplary typing experience, and various other features that make it a tried-and-tested champion in its ultrabook laptop category. This is without a doubt one of our best and most-highly recommended laptop deals for Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

In our most recent Dell XPS 13 review, we dropped five stars on this flagship product from the firm, and remarked that it's one of the best laptops you can buy, period. This particular model rocks a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor with ten cores, complete with Windows 11 and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The FHD+ display sports a 4:3 aspect ratio, with smooth 60Hz action and anti-glare glass. It could be a little brighter maxing out at 500 nits, but for most indoor conditions you're not going to have any issues there.

The 512GB NVMe storage is super speedy and will net you plenty of space for large files and even modest games. While you likely won't be playing the latest photo-realistic titles on this Dell XPS 13, it'll crush lighter games like Minecraft or Fortnite with relative ease. Its 16GB of RAM makes for a generous degree of multi-tasking, with Bluetooth 5.2 to ensure your favorite earbuds stay connected as reliably as possible.

This early Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal is time-limited, so if you're interested, don't spend too much time on the fence.