This excellent Windows laptop is under $500, and it's perfect for back-to-school
This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this great HP laptop.
As the tech expert of my family, people often ask me about which laptop they should buy. Before running through their specific workflow and needs, I always ask about their budget. I also emphasize that getting a good Windows laptop in 2023 is going to cost at least $500. You can find PCs for less than that, but I don't recommend many of them.
The HP ENVY x360 15 normally costs around $800, but right now you can get it through Best Buy for $500. It is a heck of a lot of laptop for that price. It's dipped down to $500 before, but I've never seen it for less than that.
HP ENVY x360 15 |
was $800 now $500
This laptop is worth its normal price of $800, but at $500 it's a steal. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display that supports touch and runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor. Pair those with a sleek design and a thin body and you have a perfect laptop for back-to-school.
HP's ENVY lineup is a step down from the company's well-known Spectre range, think premium without being pricey. The ENVY x360 15 has a sleek design, a slim body, and is a lovely choice for everyday computing. It's also a convertible laptop, so you can flip it around into different postures, such as tent mode or display mode.
The ability to charge the PC from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes is a nice feature not normally seen in the price range. Wi-Fi 6E and a 5MP IR camera that supports Windows Hello are also nice to see in a laptop under $500.
Why I recommend this deal
Finding a solid laptop for under $500 is difficult. There certainly are budget-friendly PCs, but you usually have to give up a lot to reach that price point. Laptops that cost under $500 usually have poor displays or limited specs that are felt when fighting against sluggish performance. That's not the case with the HP ENVY x360 15.
The 15.6-inch screen of the ENVY x360 15 looks nice and supports touch. The laptop's AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor and Radeon graphics should be enough for everyday computing. It's not a powerhouse by any means, but it's more than what you'd expect from a device in this price range.
The included 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on this discounted model are a bit low, but again, they're reasonable for the price you're paying. I would argue that the HP ENVY x360 15 at its retail price of $800 is worth it, so $500 for it is a steal.
