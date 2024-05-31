Xbox Series X and PC gamers will drool over these new Acer OLED monitors

What you need to know

Acer announced three new Predator gaming monitors at Computex.

The Predator X27U F3, Predator X32 X3, and Predator X34 X5 all feature OLED displays and support both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

The Predator X27U F3 has a 480Hz refresh rate, while the other two Predator monitors max out at 240Hz.

The Predator X34 X5 has an 1800R curvature to help immerse you into games and other content.

Acer just announced a trio of Predator gaming monitors at Computex. The Predator X27U F3 features a WQHD OLED display with a refresh rate of 480HZ. The Predator X34 X5 isn't quite as speedy, sitting at a solid 240Hz refresh rate, but it has impressive specs across the board, including an 1800R curvature. The Predator X32 X3 can switch between 4K gaming at 240Hz and FHD gaming at 480Hz depending on your preference.

All of the new Predator monitors have OLED panels and support both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC. The Predator X27U F3 will ship in Q3 2024 with a starting price of $1,199.99. The Predator X32 X3 ($1,199.99) and Predator X34 X5 ($1,099.99) will both begin shipping in Q4 of this year.

The spec sheets of the three new Predator monitors have a lot in common. All three monitors have OLED screens that promise DCI-P3 99% color coverage and E<1 color accuracy. They're also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified and have 10-bit color depth. Each new Predator monitor should compete with the best gaming monitors on the market.

The key differences between the monitors are size, curvature, and refresh rate. There are other spec differences, but those three factors are likely the most important when weighing between the new gaming monitors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Predator X27U F3 Predator X32 X3 Predator X34 X5 Screen Size 26.5-inch 31.5-inch 34-inch Resolution 2560x1440 3840x2160 3440x1440 Screen type OLED OLED OLED Refresh rate 480Hz 480Hz or 240Hz (depending on resolution) 240Hz Response time 0.01ms 0.03ms 0.03ms Sync AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Color 99% DCI-P3 99% DCI-P3 99% DCI-P3 Curvature None None 1800R Ports 2x HDMI, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C (90W), Speaker and audio out, 2 USB 3.2 + USB-B 2x HDMI, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C (90W), Speaker and audio out, 3x USB 3.2 + USB-B 2x HDMI, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C (90W), Speaker and audio out, 2x USB 3.2 + USB-B Price $1,199.99 $1,199.99 $1,099.99

If you want the quickest refresh rate when using the full resolution of the monitor, you need to pick up the Predator X27U F3. Its 480Hz OLED panel promises deep blacks, high contrast, and "blistering" speeds, as highlighted by Acer. The Predator X27U F3 also has the best response time of the bunch at 0.01ms.

The Predator X32 X3 is more versatile, allowing you to switch between 4K gaming at 240Hz and FHD gaming at 480Hz.

The Predator X34 X5 has a large screen with an 1800R curvature that immerses you into games. It "only" has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is still impressive, especially for a curved OLED display.

While port selections differ slightly between the monitors, all of them can handle both PC and console gaming. They all have two HDMI 2.1 ports, which is essential for getting the best experience from an Xbox Series X or PS5.

Each new Predator gaming monitor supports tilt, swivel, and height adjustment. They all have two 5-watt speakers as well. A built-in KVM switch in each monitor lets you switch between two input devices easily.