Love Metaphor: ReFantazio? HYTE has a new PC case and accessories for you.

HYTE has announced a new collaboration with Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is set to bring a new themed PC case, deskpad, keycaps, and other accessories to the PC builder's product lineup later this year.
All of HYTE's new themed pieces are available for preorder today at its official website, and they're expected to launch later in Q3 2025.
HYTE has a sizzler reel available for a live look at the new hardware, which I've included above.
The HYTE Y70 case has Metaphor: ReFantazio artwork wrapped on the glass panels, with the rest of the case stylized to fit the game's fantasy aesthetic.
It's the Metaphor: ReFantazio keycaps set that will likely prove to be most popular.
I know how passionate keyboard enthusiasts can be, and a full set based on the game looks like it will work with nearly any mechanical keyboard.
Three huge deskpads are coming our way, each with a slightly different design.
They all appear to be the same size, and by that I mean they'll cover most of your desk.
Rounding out the themed accessories are a keychain and a wall scroll to hang in your gaming den.
What is Metaphor: ReFantazio and why is this a big deal?
Metaphor: ReFantazio is the title that many gamers believe should have won Game of the Year at 2024's Game Awards.
Windows Central's Zachary Boddy called it "the best game I've played this year" in their Metaphor: ReFantazio review, and many other reviewers shared the same sentiment.
Alas, Astro Bot picked up the prestigious award, leaving Metaphor ReFantazio with an impressive three awards: Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, and Best Score and Music.
Sega was 2024's best game publisher according to Metacritic, and a lot of that success falls on Metaphor: ReFantazio and its developer, Atlus.
The game sold more than one million copies in 24 hours after launch, shattering Atlus' previous sales record.
There are a lot of Metaphor: ReFantazio fans out there, and I suspect HYTE's new lineup featuring the game's artwork will prove to be popular.
