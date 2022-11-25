Best NAS HDD storage deals for Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022

Welcome to our epic NAS HDD Black Friday deals round-up! Network-attached storage is all the rage these days, and whether you're new to building NAS servers or want to boost an existing one, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually the best times to dive right in.

We have mountains of deals to choose from here, from Western Digital Red through to Seagate and Toshiba, with software and features that resist vibrations from rattling server cages lined with other HDDs while also being designed for non-stop use. Our team of experts perused over the best NAS HDDs to help bring you this list, which features savings both big and small for all budgets, all shapes, and all sizes.

Best Black Friday NAS HDD storage deals

(opens in new tab) 3TB WD Red Plus NAS HDD $69 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Western Digital's Red series is designed specifically for NAS set ups, and this is a great place for beginners to look when building a home server for the first time. e have 5400rpm across 3TB here, ideal for backing up hundreds or even thousands of movies, great for both single and dual-bay network attached storage devices.

(opens in new tab) 4TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS HDD $146 $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Seagate's IronWolf Pro is highly-loved among our team, and one that many of us still use today. This HDD is known for its long-term reliability and durability, with speeds of up to 7200rpm offering transfers at 214MB/s. This also comes with a beefy five-year warranty to seal the deal.

(opens in new tab) 4TB Toshiba N300 NAS HDD $109 $93 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This option from Toshiba is a high-value proposition for NAS systems that undercut both Seagate's and WD's range. It's another faster HDD at 7200 rpm, and has rotational compensation mechanisms to ensure it remains stable even in environments with heavy vibrations.

(opens in new tab) 6TB WD Red Plus NAS HDD $135 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're gunning to store tons of large files like backing up Bluray movies, this 6TB option from WD Red has to be on your radar. This is a great NAS HDD for setting up full media PLEX media servers for example, and the value proposition is very strong at this Black Friday price point.

(opens in new tab) 8TB WD Red Plus NAS HDD $299 $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If 6TB isn't enough, you can go crazy with this high-value, high-capacity Black Friday option instead. 8TB of NAS HDD storage is more space than I can imagine anyone would ever need. This spins at 5400 rpm and includes a five-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS HDD $299 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you fancy yourself an extreme storage user, consider this absurdly large 18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro. This is regarded as perhaps the best option for anyone looking to get really serious with their home server, offering storage for thousands of 4K movies, RAW video footage, and other large files. This has a large array of vibration compensation mechanics, 7200 rpm, a five-year warranty with 250MB/s transfer speeds, and great endurance.

(opens in new tab) 20TB WD Red Pro NAS HDD: $599 $329 at WD (opens in new tab) Want to maximize storage capacity in each drive? Well, let's get extreme with this 20TB offering from WD, which also represents one of the best Black Friday savings of the lost so far. This is a monster NAS with all the expected reliability features, designed for round-the-clock usage.

There's a large varitey of storage options to choose from here, whether you want to stay budget conscious or get really extreme with a set-up for large, deep storage amounts for RAW video files and beyond. Our team that produces our best NAS guides tends to prefer the Seagate IronWolf Pro and WD Red series options. Their "Pro" HDDs tend to be a little more expensive, but they come with peace-of-mind reliability features as well as a boosted warranty. If you're serious about NAS storage solutions, this may clinch the deal for you this Black Friday, through Cyber Monday.