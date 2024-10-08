I'd buy this Amazon Prime Day bundle to unlock 400+ Xbox Cloud Gaming titles at 17 cents each — if I didn't own it already

No Xbox sticker on the box, but this is one of the best ways to access Game Pass.

I'm a big fan of Xbox Cloud Gaming, even if it rarely gets any time in the spotlight from Microsoft. If you have a fast enough downstream speed through your Internet service provider, somewhere around 20Mb/s or above, you can stream some of the latest Xbox releases without owning a console.

Now, if you don't own so much as a compatible controller, you can pick up Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K bundle for $74.99 and get an official joypad alongside a month's subscription to Game Pass Ultimate (required for Cloud Gaming.)

I know it's worth it because I bought one myself, and I've been enjoying laid-back guilty pleasures like Train Sim World and Star Trucker from the comfort of my bed. Don't miss this October Prime Day discount!

Is Xbox Cloud Gaming actually good?

It's never as fast as a real console, but Cloud Gaming works. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

To keep your expectations grounded, I can tell you that no matter how fast my connection is or what upgrades Microsoft makes to its servers, Xbox Cloud Gaming will never be completely latency-free — but it's incredibly close. Things improved by an incredible amount around the time dedicated handhelds launched, like Logitech's G Cloud, and incremental upgrades to streaming technology have reduced input delay enough that most games are playable.

However, I won't pretend that playing Xbox games over my Fire TV Stick 4K is synonymous with booting up my Xbox Series S or Series X consoles. Trying to have a serious fight in Mortal Kombat 11 or a firefight in Fortnite feels too frustrating when one or two critical inputs are detected slightly too late. Still, surprisingly, races in Forza Horizon 5 feel fine. It's a game-by-game difference, but first-person shooters are pretty much out of the question for now, even on my speedy Wi-Fi 6 mesh setup.

If you want to dabble in slower-paced games like Core Keeper or Legend of Mana, then Xbox Cloud Gaming is beyond perfect. Just open the Xbox app on Amazon's Fire TV Stick OS, sign into your Microsoft account, activate your Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and start playing. Of course, there is a whole catalog of "normal" uses for a Fire TV Stick, like watching movies and shows, so you could always kick back with some episodes of the Emmy Award-winning Fallout TV show.