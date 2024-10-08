I'd buy this Amazon Prime Day bundle to unlock 400+ Xbox Cloud Gaming titles at 17 cents each — if I didn't own it already
Grab a Fire TV Stick 4K, an official Xbox controller, and a month of Game Pass Ultimate for almost half price and get to gaming.
I'm a big fan of Xbox Cloud Gaming, even if it rarely gets any time in the spotlight from Microsoft. If you have a fast enough downstream speed through your Internet service provider, somewhere around 20Mb/s or above, you can stream some of the latest Xbox releases without owning a console.
Now, if you don't own so much as a compatible controller, you can pick up Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K bundle for $74.99 and get an official joypad alongside a month's subscription to Game Pass Ultimate (required for Cloud Gaming.)
I know it's worth it because I bought one myself, and I've been enjoying laid-back guilty pleasures like Train Sim World and Star Trucker from the comfort of my bed. Don't miss this October Prime Day discount!
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Xbox Controller + 1 Month Game Pass Ultimate Bundle | was $126.97 now $74.99 at Amazon
Xbox Core Wireless controllers usually sell for $60, and Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K for $50, so pairing both with $17 worth of Game Pass Ultimate membership for $75 instead of $127 is an incredible bargain.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Laid-back Xbox games with relaxed exploration or turn-based strategy.
❌Avoid if: You play titles that need lightning-fast reactions; cloud gaming isn't perfect.
💰Price check: $101.97 at Best Buy
🤔Why Amazon? Unsurprisingly, Amazon has the best deal on the bundle. It makes sense, considering it manufactures the Fire Stick range. If you're already an Amazon Prime member, you'll get the fastest delivery, but a free month's trial will still bag you the deal.
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 💾Seagate Xbox Expansion Card (1TB) | $129.99 at Best Buy (Save $70!)
- 📺Amazon Fire TV Stick | $24.99 at Amazon (Save $25!)
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) | $499.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💻Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (Ryzen 5) | $329.99 at Best Buy (Save $250!)
- 💽AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU (8-core) | $164 at Amazon (Save $285!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $550!)
- 💻Dell XPS 13 (X Elite) | $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 🎧Sony ANC Wireless Headphones | $228 at Walmart (Save $122!)
- 💻HP Envy 2-in-1 14 (Ryzen 7) | $649.99 at Best Buy (Save $400!)
More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals
We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:
- Xbox controller deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Xbox SSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming headset deals: Walmart | Dell | Target | Best Buy | Amazon
- MicroSD storage deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming handheld deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Copilot+ AI laptop deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Monitor deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Mini PC deals: Walmart | Target | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
- Gaming keyboard deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
- Gaming mice deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell | Newegg
Is Xbox Cloud Gaming actually good?
To keep your expectations grounded, I can tell you that no matter how fast my connection is or what upgrades Microsoft makes to its servers, Xbox Cloud Gaming will never be completely latency-free — but it's incredibly close. Things improved by an incredible amount around the time dedicated handhelds launched, like Logitech's G Cloud, and incremental upgrades to streaming technology have reduced input delay enough that most games are playable.
However, I won't pretend that playing Xbox games over my Fire TV Stick 4K is synonymous with booting up my Xbox Series S or Series X consoles. Trying to have a serious fight in Mortal Kombat 11 or a firefight in Fortnite feels too frustrating when one or two critical inputs are detected slightly too late. Still, surprisingly, races in Forza Horizon 5 feel fine. It's a game-by-game difference, but first-person shooters are pretty much out of the question for now, even on my speedy Wi-Fi 6 mesh setup.
If you want to dabble in slower-paced games like Core Keeper or Legend of Mana, then Xbox Cloud Gaming is beyond perfect. Just open the Xbox app on Amazon's Fire TV Stick OS, sign into your Microsoft account, activate your Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and start playing. Of course, there is a whole catalog of "normal" uses for a Fire TV Stick, like watching movies and shows, so you could always kick back with some episodes of the Emmy Award-winning Fallout TV show.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Ben is a Senior Editor at Windows Central, covering everything related to technology hardware and software. He regularly goes hands-on with the latest Windows laptops, components inside custom gaming desktops, and any accessory compatible with PC and Xbox. His lifelong obsession with dismantling gadgets to see how they work led him to pursue a career in tech-centric journalism after a decade of experience in electronics retail and tech support.