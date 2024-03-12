This AMAZING smart outdoor LED light strip deal allows you to quickly add colorful lighting to your home or yard while paying much less

Smart lighting is all the rage these days, allowing people to easily add a colorful vibe and various effects to their homes that they can customize with the use of their phones. One of the biggest names in the smart lighting game is Govee and it so happens that the 32.8-foot Govee Outdoor LED Smart Strip Light that can be controlled via both Wi-fi and Bluetooth is currently at a major $30 off discount at Best Buy bringing the price down from $79.99 to just $49.99.

Govee Outdoor Smart LED Strip Light w/ Bluetooth & W-Fi (32.8ft) | was $79.99 now $49.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy These RGBIC strip lights can be customized from your phone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to produce a dazzling and vibrant array of colors with various effects. Since they are intended for the outside, they are IP65 water-resistant to handle mild water interactions. Put them in the eaves of your house, under backyard furniture, and in several other areas to provide a fun vibe. ✅Perfect for: People who want to easily add colorful and customizable smart lighting indoors or outdoors. ❌Avoid it if: You don't have any good places to stick the strip light. 💰Price check: $49.99 at Amazon | $69.99 at Amazon (Bluetooth only) 🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Quickly add a colorful vibe to your home or yard

Image 1 of 3 Govee Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Outdoor LED Strip Light can be placed in the eaves of your house. (Image credit: Govee) Put these strip lights under the furniture in the backyard to provide a chill vibe. (Image credit: Govee) You could even light up the walkways around you home using these smart strip lights. (Image credit: Govee)

I personally have smart strip lights installed on top of my kitchen cabinets and I love the way they provide a calming vibe to the evening. This placement means that no harsh direct light is visible. I have my strip lights scheduled to turn on with a warm orange glow at 4 pm every day but when we have guests over, I use the app to change to more colorful hues and effects.

These specific Govee LED strip lights are designed for the outdoors with a IP65 water-resistant rating. As stated by Govee, this means that they can withstand a few light splashes from the pool or the misting of sprinklers without any damage. But you don't want to fully submerge them in water. This being the case, they're ideal for placing along the eaves of houses, under furniture, or below the lip of any structure that juts out (like under an outdoor fireplace) to protect them from storms and intense water splashes. Apply them next to a surface also allows them to bounce light around for a gentle ambiance effect. Plus, these strip lights have a music mode that allows them to sync with your favorite songs, which is perfect for parties or just chilling.

Strip lights are incredibly easy to install. You simply clean off the surface you want to apply them to, peel off the adhesive, press the lights to the intended area, and then plug the adapter into power. Voila, you have light! Once you sync the light strip with your phone, you'll be able to adjust colors and patterns, set schedules, and do much more from within the Govee app.