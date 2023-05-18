Here's how Microsoft makes the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard out of sugar cane waste
Microsoft went green in more ways than one with its latest Surface keyboard.
What you need to know
- Microsoft released Sapphire blue and Forest green versions of the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard in October 2022.
- Those colorways are partially made with renewable materials, including sugar cane waste.
- The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 is on sale right now for $63 off, bringing its price to $207.
When Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 9, it brought together the Intel and ARM Surface Pro lines under one umbrella. The company also unveiled two new colors for the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard: Sapphire blue and Forest green. But a new colorway was just one way Microsoft made the Surface Pro 9's keyboard green. The accessory is now made partly with renewable materials.
Microsoft and Alcantara partnered to make sure that at least 12% of the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. A video from Microsoft Design illustrates how the companies managed to change the material of the Surface Pro 9's keyboard.
Note that only the Sapphire blue and Forest green keyboards are partially made with renewable materials.
The biobased Alcantara material is made from sugarcane waste. You can see the pellets that are used to make the keyboard around the 1:08 mark in the video above.
Erica Arnold, a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, shared that there were initially question marks about changing the material of the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. Microsoft wanted to make sure that the material acted the same way as what had previously shipped.
Microsoft reached a point that it was happy with Alcantara's new material. The first partially biobased Alcantara keyboards came out in October 2022 alongside the Surface Pro 9.
Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 |
$280 $207 from Microsoft (opens in new tab)
This keyboard lets you use the Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 8, or Surface Pro X like a laptop. It features Alcantara fabric and a Surface Slim Pen 2. The Sapphire blue and Forest green versions of the keyboard are partially made with renewable materials.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).