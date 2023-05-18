Here's how Microsoft makes the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard out of sugar cane waste

What you need to know

Microsoft released Sapphire blue and Forest green versions of the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard in October 2022.

Those colorways are partially made with renewable materials, including sugar cane waste.

The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 is on sale right now for $63 off, bringing its price to $207.

When Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 9, it brought together the Intel and ARM Surface Pro lines under one umbrella. The company also unveiled two new colors for the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard: Sapphire blue and Forest green. But a new colorway was just one way Microsoft made the Surface Pro 9's keyboard green. The accessory is now made partly with renewable materials.

Microsoft and Alcantara partnered to make sure that at least 12% of the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. A video from Microsoft Design illustrates how the companies managed to change the material of the Surface Pro 9's keyboard.

Note that only the Sapphire blue and Forest green keyboards are partially made with renewable materials.

The biobased Alcantara material is made from sugarcane waste. You can see the pellets that are used to make the keyboard around the 1:08 mark in the video above.

Erica Arnold, a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, shared that there were initially question marks about changing the material of the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. Microsoft wanted to make sure that the material acted the same way as what had previously shipped.

Microsoft reached a point that it was happy with Alcantara's new material. The first partially biobased Alcantara keyboards came out in October 2022 alongside the Surface Pro 9.