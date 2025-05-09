You can now wrap your Xbox, Switch, or Steam Deck in glow-in-the-dark dbrand skins — is Surface Pro 12-inch next?
You have two weeks to pick up a glow-in-the-dark dbrand skin for your phone, tablet, laptop, or console.
A new twist on an iconic dbrand pattern is here. The company just announced a set of glow-in-the-dark skins inspired by dbrand's envelope artwork.
It's been six years since that artwork first launched, and dbrand says that it has "learned a lot about manufacturing custom-printed vinyl since 2019." As a result, the new Glowbot skins use vector artwork and have higher resolution than their predecessors.
The marketing team at dbrand playfully calls Glowbot the "HD remaster" of its Robot skins. (For context, when The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered came out, the game sparked discussion on the difference between a remake and a remaster.)
The new Glowbot skins from dbrand are available for several devices, including the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck. You can also skin many smartphones, tablets, and laptops with Glowbot designs.
You only have a couple of weeks to order a Glowbot skin, as they are only available until May 23, 2025.
These skins feature dbrand's well-known envelope artwork but with the added twist of glowing in the dark. You can order Glowbot skins for a variety of devices, including popular hardware from Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and Valve.
Skins start at around $26 but vary in price depending on the device you'd like to decorate.
At the moment, dbrand's Glowbot skins are not available for the newly announced Surface Pro 12-inch or Surface Laptop 13-inch. Those PCs were unveiled this week and won't ship until May 20, 2025, so there's a good chance dbrand will add more Glowbot skins in the future.
dbrand has released skins for every Surface device to date, including the ill-fated Surface Duo.
While the latest Surface devices aren't on the list, you can order Glowbot skins for quite a few phones and tablets. The following companies have devices that you can skin with Glowbot designs from dbrand:
- Apple
- Samsung
- ASUS
- Dell
- Framework
- Lenovo
- Microsoft
- OnePlus
- Razer
- Sony
- Valve
- dbrand
When you order a Glowbot skin, you'll also receive a UV flashlight that "charges" the glow-in-the-dark parts of the pattern, though dbrand notes the flashlights are only available while supplies last.
An Xbox Series X Glowbot skins normally costs $52.95 but is currently on sale for $47.10. Skins for smaller devices cost less. For example, a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Glowbot skin retails at $29.99 and is discounted to $26.65 at the moment.
Based on the normal price of a Glowbot skin for Surface Pro 11 ($35.95), I'd guess that you can expect to pay around $30 for a Surface Pro 12-inch Glowbot skin if one comes out.
