How to watch Microsoft announce the next Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

What you need to know

Microsoft will hold an event on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 9 AM PDT (12 PM ET) to announce the next Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

Both new Surface devices will run on Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra processors, which feature neural processing units.

The Surface Pro 10 for business and Surface Laptop 6 for business are commercial-focused devices that feature the same external designs as the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, respectively.

Microsoft will unveil consumer-focused Surface hardware later this year, including a Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 that run on Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors.

Microsoft will announce new Surface hardware on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Surface Pro 10 for business and Surface Laptop 6 for business will both be unveiled at the event that starts at 9 AM PDT (12 PM ET). Both new Surface devices are commercial devices and have refreshed internals compared to their predecessors but feature the same general designs as the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, respectively.

To watch the announcements, you can open the dedicated page for the event. If Microsoft puts the event on YouTube or another platform after the event wraps up, we'll add that here as well.

The Surface Pro 10 for business and Surface Laptop 6 for business should start shipping in April. Consumers will be able to buy the devices as well, but it's probably worth waiting for Microsoft to announce its consumer-focused hardware in May.

What to expect

The new Surface PCs will have the latest chips from Intel but are primarily an internal refresh. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden outlined what to expect from Microsoft's spring 2024 Surface PC announcements. There will be two waves of devices, the first of which will be announced this week. A consumer-focused Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be announced later this year, likely in May.

The Surface Pro 10 for business will have an anti-reflective screen, support HDR content, and have a new ultrawide camera. The PC will also have a built-in NFC reader, which is an interesting addition. Microsoft will also offer a 64GB of RAM configuration of the Surface Pro 10 for business, which is a first for the Surface Pro lineup. The Type Cover for the Surface Pro 10 will have a dedicated Copilot button, which will soon be standard on PCs.

The Surface Laptop 6 will also have a Copilot button on the keyboard, configuration options up to 64GB. There will also reportedly be an option for a version with a CAC smart card reader.

ARM-powered Surface Pro and Surface Laptop?

Microsoft's new Surface hardware will feature near-identical external designs when compared to predecessors. (Image credit: Future)

While we already know that this week's announcements are for commercial devices, some may be disappointed to see a lack of hardware powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors. Microsoft has consumer-focused Surface hardware on the way later this year that will run on those ARM chips, but you'll have to wait a bit.

Microsoft will hold an event in May (exact date pending) for its consumer-focused Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. In addition to running on a customized Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, both those PCs have refreshed designs. Between the new internals and design improvements, these could be the largest jumps in a single generation we've seen in Surface products for years.

