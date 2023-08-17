Microsoft announces 2023 Surface event taking place next month in New York

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced a special event taking place on September 21 in New York.

The event is expected to feature new Surface PCs, as well as new AI capabilities coming to Windows 11.

Microsoft has just sent out invites to a special Microsoft Event that will take place next month on Thursday, September 21 in New York City. The company hasn't provided any more details, but I'm expecting to see new Surface PCs and a focus on AI capabilities coming to Windows and Surface devices.

This year has been a big one for Microsoft when it comes to AI. It started in February with the launch of Bing Chat, before an onslaught of "AI copilots" were announced for almost every Microsoft service. Most recently, Microsoft announced Windows Copilot, coming this fall as part of the Windows 11 2023 Update.

Microsoft has also been building out other AI features and capabilities, some of which will require dedicated NPU or VPU hardware to function. This will be a key highlight amongst some of the new Surface PCs that I'm expecting to see announced.

On the subject of hardware, my sources say to expect a new Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Go 4 for the main highlights. We'll be covering the event as it happens on September 21, and will have all the biggest news right here on Windows Central.