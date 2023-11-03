Microsoft commits to 6 years of firmware updates for new and some older Surface PCs

By Zac Bowden
published

Surface PCs shipped in 2021 onward are getting two extra years of firmware updates.

Microsoft Surface family
(Image credit: Microsoft)

What you need to know

  • Microsoft has extended the amount of time it promises to support new Surface PCs with firmware updates.
  • Originally, Surface PCs only received four years of firmware updates.
  • Now, Surface PCs shipped after January 1, 2021 will receive firmware updates for six years.

Microsoft has quietly updated its Surface support documentation with new information about how the company plans to support its Surface PCs with firmware updates. Originally, Microsoft had only committed to supporting Surface PCs with firmware updates for four years, but that now appears to be changing.

The updated documentation states that any Surface PC shipped after January 1, 2021 will receive six years of firmware updates. Surface devices shipped before that date will remain on four years of firmware updates. This means Surface Pro 7+, Surface Go 3, Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop Go 2, Surface Studio 2+, Surface Laptop Studio 1 and newer have all had their support cycles extended by two additional years. 

Here's what the documentation says:

  • For devices released before January 1, 2021: Surface devices will receive driver and firmware updates for at least four years from when the device was first released. In cases where the support duration is longer than four years, an updated end-of-servicing date will be published before the date of the last servicing.
  • For devices released on and after January 1, 2021: Surface devices will receive driver and firmware updates for at least six years from when the device was first released. In cases where the support duration is longer than six years, an updated end-of-servicing date will be published before the date of the last servicing.

Firmware updates for Surface PCs are designed to make the device work better with Windows. These updates can consist of battery life and performance improvements, and sometimes even add or enable new features in Windows. So, the longer your Surface PC is supported with firmware updates, the better.

With that said, these are not the same as OS updates. While firmware updates can aid in the transition to a new version of Windows, they are not always required. So even on a Surface PC that no longer receives firmware updates, you may still be able to install the latest version of Windows. 

Microsoft does say it reserves the right to extend the firmware support cycle for any device where necessary, an example of this is with the Surface Studio 2 which shipped in 2018 but will be supported until 2024. Generally, most Surface PCs shipped before 2021 will stop receiving firmware updates by the end of next year.

Surface support cycles

You can view the support dates for each Surface device that's still in support below. Notably, this doesn't include the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, as they do not count as Surface "PCs."

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Surface deviceRelease dateEnd of firmware support
Surface Pro 5June 15, 2017January 15, 2024
Surface Pro 5 LTEDecember 1, 2017January 15, 2024
Surface Studio 2December 2, 2018January 25, 2024
Surface Laptop 3October 22, 2019July 30, 2024
Surface Pro 7October 22, 2019February 28, 2024
Surface Pro X SQ1November 5, 2019August 10, 2025
Surface Go 2May 6, 2020December 30, 2024
Surface Book 3May 26, 2020April 1, 2025
Surface Pro X SQ2October 13, 2020October 13, 2024
Surface Laptop GoOctober 13, 2020October 13, 2024
Surface Pro 7+January 15, 2021January 15, 2027
Surface Laptop 4April 15, 2021April 15, 2027
Surface Pro 8October 5, 2021October 5, 2027
Surface Laptop StudioOctober 5, 2021October 5, 2027
Surface Go 3October 5, 2021October 5, 2027
Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi only)October 5, 2021October 5, 2027
Surface Laptop SEJanuary 11, 2022January 11, 2028
Surface Laptop Go 2June 7, 2022June 7, 2028
Windows Dev Kit 2023 October 24, 2022October 24, 2028
Surface Laptop 5October 25, 2022October 25, 2028
Surface Pro 9Ocotober 25, 2022October 25, 2028
Surface Studio 2+October 25, 2022October 25, 2028
Surface Go 4September 21, 2023September 21, 2029
Surface Laptop Go 3October 3, 2023October 3, 2029
Surface Laptop Studio 2October 3, 2023October 3, 2029

A good sign or bad sign?

The Surface Laptop Studio 1 and 2. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

It's good to see Microsoft committing to longer support timeframes for its Surface portfolio. The optimist in me sees this as Microsoft doubling down on its hardware business, which is exactly what we want to see. 

On the flipside, the pessimist in me thinks this change is happening because the company is planning to reduce how often it releases updated hardware. One of the reasons why the Surface Studio 2 had its support cycle extended to 5 years was because Microsoft took so long to ship a successor.

Of course, we won't know for sure what this means until we see what Surface's new leadership team is able to bring to the table now that ex-CVP Panos Panay is out the door. Notably, Surface Pro and Surface Laptop didn't receive a refresh this year, marking the first time in a while that Microsoft hasn't updated those lines on an annual basis. 

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads

  • Haystack510
    What about Surface pro 6?
  • dougpaw57
    I went to the Microsoft link and MS has already updated the dates from what was posted in the article. Specifically the Surface Pro X SQ2 dates.
  • dougpaw57
    Haystack510 said:
    What about Surface pro 6?
    If you go to the Microsoft link in the article, you would find that the Surface Pro 6 is considered "legacy" and already has support ended since June 30, 2023.
