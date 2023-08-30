Microsoft patents 360-degree folding display — is this the Surface Duo 3?

A new patent filing reveals a foldable 360-degree screen. (Image credit: Google Patents)

What you need to know

A new patent filing from Microsoft has revealed the company is experimenting with 360-degree folding screens.

The patent details how the screen and hinge design may operate.

Microsoft is internally experimenting with 360-degree folding screen designs as revealed by a recent patent filing. First spotted by Patently Apple, the filing details how a 360-degree folding screen and hinge may work together to provide a flexible screen that can fold all the way around from fully closed to fully opened.

Could this be the screen and hinge design that Microsoft uses for the next Surface Duo? I would be very surprised. Microsoft's hardware teams patent all kinds of designs, and it's no surprise that they are experimenting with this technology. That said, just because it can be done in labs, doesn't mean it's easy to manufacture or can be built for a reasonable cost.

The patent details how the hinge and display will rotate. (Image credit: Google Patents)

Earlier this year, I was told that Microsoft's next folding smartphone would drop the dual-screen design in favor of a folding screen with a 180-degree hinge and external cover display, just like the Google Pixel Fold or Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. That was before Microsoft began a huge wave of layoffs and cutbacks, which I'm told forced the Surface team to postpone work on this device.

It's unclear if the next Surface phone will be ready in 2024, as was originally planned. If it is, I highly doubt it will be using a 360-degree folding display. My sources say there are durability concerns that still need to be addressed, and this kind of design would be too expensive for most customers currently.

That said, never say never. Plans can always change, and I'll be sure to let you know if I hear that's the case. For now, we can only speculate. I think a 360-degree folding Surface tablet is more likely than a phone. A 13-inch foldable Surface Pro that folds into an 9-inch Surface Mini? Sign me up.