Surface Duo's May 2023 firmware update is here, but it's freezing phones

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released the May 2023 firmware update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

According to users on Reddit and Twitter, the update causes several issues, including devices randomly restarting and failing to boot correctly.

We have reached out to Microsoft regarding the issues to see how widespread they are.

Microsoft shipped the May 2023 firmware update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 in May, albeit on the last day of this month. That's an improvement over the release of the April 2023 security update that did not become available until May. Unfortunately for Surface Duo owners, there appear to be issues with the foldable's most recent update.

According to reports on Reddit and Twitter (1, 2, 3), the update includes a bug that can cause the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 to restart randomly. The device then suggests a factory reset. People have had mixed results working around the bug. Some have been able to use their Surface Duo by restarting it once or multiple times.

It's difficult to determine the extent of an issue like this with the information we have available. Three posts on the internet aren't a large sample size, even if some of those threads include several people that have run into the issue.

I've reached out to Microsoft about the issues. We'll update this post if we receive any information.

Windows Central take

I have to assume that anyone who still has a Surface Duo is an enthusiast. But even those who are most passionate about the Duo lineup appear to be losing faith in it. That's not surprising, as Microsoft seemingly abandoned the Duo. The device hasn't received a major update since October 2022 and even firmware and security updates ship late or with issues.

"Constantly random reboot with the try again message. It just happened while reading on Reddit. I just want to make it to the end of June, hello Pixel Fold. I'm really disappointed with Microsoft," said jlira65 on Reddit.

My guess is that's a common sentiment among those who have held onto the Duo this long.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden follows development of the Surface Duo closely and explained why the family of devices is in trouble. Microsoft has reportedly made major shifts to its plans for the Duo, including scrapping a dual-screen Duo coming out in 2023. Instead, the company will focus on a single-screen foldable that may come out in 2024.

Many members of the Surface Duo OS team were shifted to a different Android project as well.

Microsoft doesn't have plans to ship Android 13 to the Surface Duo, based on info as of late 2022. The company will reportedly focus on Android 14 instead, though plans are subject to change.

We'll have to see if Microsoft can recover the reputation of the Duo and show improved support for an extended period of time.