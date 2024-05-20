Wake up. New Surface Pro and Surface Laptop sizzlers just dropped.

What you need to know

Microsoft just announced its new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

The devices are the first in a wave of Copilot+ PCs that include exclusive AI features such as Recall and Windows Studio Effects.

Microsoft did not stream its announcement event live, but it has since shared sizzler videos for the Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition.

After months of anticipation, Microsoft pulled back the curtains and unveiled its new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Officially dubbed the Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition, the flagship PCs are here to showcase what a Copilot+ PC can be. They run on the Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus, support AI features like Recall, and have some splashy new color options.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden already covered the Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition in detail. He was also on the ground at Microsoft's event to see things up close. I'm just here to show you the fancy new sizzler videos from Microsoft that show off the new PCs.

Microsoft's marketing team has earned a reputation for captivating videos. Heck, even some videos about Microsoft Office features are exciting. I'm not sure the latest sizzlers live up to previous promotional videos, but the hardware they're highlighting is exciting, which is more important.

Surface Pro 11th Edition

The Surface Pro sizzler reel shows the traditional Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper getting infused with new colors. The wallpaper used as a backdrop for the recent Surface event is a variant of that Bloom wallpaper. The video then introduces "the fastest, most intelligent" Surface Pro ever.

A closeup of the Copilot key followed by a graphic of the NPU inside the Surface Pro emphasizes the importance of AI in the new 2-in-1. We then see the new Recall feature in Windows in action plus some generative AI features in Adobe Photoshop, the latter of which was part of a bigger announcement about Adobe optimizing its apps for Arm PCs.

We then get a closeup of the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, a new accessory for the Surface Pro that comes at a premium price. That keyboard can be used while detached from the Surface Pro, which is highlighted toward the end of the video.

Surface Laptop 7th Edition

Microsoft's sizzler for the Surface Laptop 7th Edition echoes many of the points made in the video for the Surface Pro 11th Edition. The Surface Laptop's reel starts with claims of the PC being "the fastest, most intelligent" Surface Laptop to date. Copilot, the laptop's NPU, and a colorful new wallpaper marking the start of the next wave of AI computing all make an appearance.

Unlike its convertible sibling, the Surface Laptop 7th Edition saw more of a design changed when compared to its respective predecessor. The new Surface Laptop has thinner bezels and a display with rounded corners, all of which are highlighted in the sizzler.

Several AI features are shown briefly, including Windows Studio Effects changing the background of a video call in real time. The video closes with a quick pan around of the new color options for the Surface Laptop and several facts about the PC's performance.