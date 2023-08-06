Best engineering tablets for students 2023

Tablets are an extremely versatile and mobile tool that have become increasingly essential within academia. In addition to notetaking and writing assignments, the best tablets can easily run more demanding programs and cloud-based CAD software with ease to assist engineering students as they go through school.

Of course, some tablets also have helpful connection points like USB-A ports or HDMI ports to make them more convenient for connecting them to monitors or other PC accessories. There are even 2-in-1 devices, so-called because they can function as both a laptop and a tablet, which can also be incredibly useful to engineers on the go. Whether as a supplement to your main school laptop or as an alternative to one, these are the best tablets for engineering students.

Best overall tablet for engineering students

Surface Pro 9 connected to a keyboard accessory. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 The most powerful tablet. Our expert review: Specifications OS: Windows 11 Home CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core: i5-1235U, i7-1255U GPU: Intel Iris Xe, Microsoft SQ3 Memory: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Refresh rate: 120Hz Battery life: Up to 19 hours Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto View at Buydig.com View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Great battery life + 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports + Upgradeable storage Reasons to avoid - Keyboard sold separately - Expensive

My recommended Surface Pro 9 configuration:

i7-1255U | 32GB | 1TB SSD | WiFi This configuration provides plenty of power to tackle daily college assignments and programs while providing plenty of space for saving your projects. It's somewhat costly, but it's also the best tablet on the market right now.

Our own Senior Editor, Zac Bowden, couldn't say enough positive things about this Windows tablet in his Surface Pro 9 review, giving it full stars and stating that "I never used to be a fan of the Surface Pro line, but that all changed with the Surface Pro 9... Almost everything about the Surface Pro 9 is perfect." Unlike previous tablets before it, this one is actually capable of keeping up with your performance needs to the point that it can replace a laptop. Plus, if you purchase the separate keyboard accessory it really starts to feel like an extremely compact laptop that is easy to take notes on wherever you go.

Thanks to its dynamic refresh rate that allows it to run at either 60Hz or 120Hz, you can adjust settings to your needs to save battery life when necessary or put the display at its full potential when working with engineering programs. Meanwhile, the processors offer amazing performance for handling more demanding tasks. Plus, you can connect helpful accessories like a monitor, mouse, or other tools thanks to the two included Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

The only thing to make you pause is the Surface Pro 9's high cost, but this is due to the fact that it's the most powerful tablet on the market today. If you really want it but don't like the price, then you can make it cheaper to acquire by choosing a configuration with lower RAM and/or storage space. The SSD is easily replaceable without the need for tools (in the Intel model) thanks to the SSD door, so you can upgrade your storage down the line if necessary.

Best 2-in-1 tablet for engineering students

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen7 2022. (Image credit: Future)

Lenovo Yoga 9i 16 Gen 7 It's both a tablet and a laptop. Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications OS: Windows 11 CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1260P GPU: Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB, 16GB LPDDR5 Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Refresh rate: 60Hz Battery life: Up to 16hrs Today's Best Deals View at Microsoft US View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Good battery life + Thunderbolt 4 ports + Amazing 60Hz OLED touchpad Reasons to avoid - No SD card reader

My recommended Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen7 configuration:

i7-1360P | Iris Xe | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD If you need a tablet that can also turn into a super-slim laptop, then the Lenovo Yoga 9i 16 Gen 7 is for you. We love this one so much that we consider it to be one of the best devices money can buy.

Whether you need to type notes during class in laptop mode or put it in tablet mode while working with CAD software, the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 can handle it all. As our Editor-in-Chief, Daniel Rubino, noted in his Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 review it's a surprisingly powerful device and we really do recommend it to everyone.

The 14-inch 4K touchscreen is a good size to help you see your projects clearly. It even comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus to give you more control when taking notes or using certain programs. Meanwhile, the 60Hz refresh rate, while not the most impressive we've seen, helps make sure the latest images are displayed clearly. Additionally, the combined efforts of the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU and the Intel Iris Xe GPU configuration allow this 2-in-1 to perform very well and keep up with rending software when running basic programs or cloud-based software like AutoCAD. Plus, the two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one USB-C, one USB-A) allow for more connection options.

Thanks to the long battery life, the device lasts up to 16 hours making it more than capable of lasting throughout a long school day. Just note that running more graphically demanding programs can drain the battery faster. It really is an ideal choice for the busy engineering student thanks to its ability to run rendering software and swap between tablet and laptop modes for easy on-the-go usage.

Best Apple tablet for engineering students

iPad Pro M2 2022. (Image credit: Apple)

iPad Pro M2 (2022) Going outside the Windows ecosystem. Specifications OS: iPadOS 16 Processor: M2 Chip Memory: 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Refresh rate: 120Hz Battery life: Up to 10 hrs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Powerful M2 chip + MiniLED screen + Compatible with Apple Pencil + Plenty of accessories Reasons to avoid - Doesn't play nice with Windows - Odd front-facing camera placement - Only 10hrs battery life

My recommended iPad Pro M2 (2022) configuration:

12.9-inch | 1TB | WiFi Apple's M2 chip makes this tablet a powerful device capable of great graphical feats compared to many other tablets on the market. It's slim and sleek and there are plenty of accessories out there to make it even more useful.

There's long been a debate among consumers over whether Apple or Windows provides the best devices. You can obviously guess where our opinions lie based on our name, but there's no denying that Apple makes some of the most impressive tablets available today. If you already own a bunch of Apple devices, you might want to go with the iPad Pro (2022) when choosing a tablet since it will work better within your chosen ecosystem.

The problem is Windows and Apple devices don't play nice together. It can be difficult to transfer projects from one device to another or to collaborate on certain programs between the operating systems. However, you're also sometimes at the mercy of your professors or bosses when it comes to what devices you'll have access to in your engineering tasks. For instance, my brother hates Apple with a passion, but his company forces him to use Apple products in his engineering work. So, if you prefer Windows, but you've got a professor or internship that requires you to be in the Apple ecosystem, then the iPad Pro (2022) is the best way to go.

The nice thing about Apple is that it focuses on making devices that can handle graphically intensive work since it's tied into the creative scene. The same is true of the latest iPad Pro. It has that powerful M2 chip, which offers really powerful performance in graphical and basic computing abilities to handle any compatible engineering programs. Combine that with the powerful Apple Pencil and you'll be able to draw on the touchscreen with amazing sensitivity to make working on your projects a little more convenient. Plus, snagging a compatible keyboard accessory can make it easy to type up assignments and take notes.

Something to be aware of is that the battery only lasts up to 10 hours, which isn't horrible but might not last as long as some students need it to. Additionally, the front-facing camera is in an odd spot on the short side of the screen rather than in the middle of the long side. This can make it odd to use in virtual classes and meetings when the tablet is in landscape orientation.

Best budget tablet for engineering students

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip in tent mode. (Image credit: Chuong Nguyen)

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Proof that 2-in-1 tablets don't have to be expensive. Our expert review: Specifications OS: Windows 11 Home CPU: Up to Intel Core i9-13900H GPU: Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Refresh rate: 60Hz Battery life: Up to 11 hrs Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Detachable keyboard included + Number pad + Decent performance + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as some others - No Thunderbolt ports

My recommended ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip configuration:

R7-5800H | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD While it won't blow you away like some more powerful tablets, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip 2-in-1 does offer decent performance and a beautiful OLED display without costing too much.

As our own Chuong Nguyen said in his Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review, this 2-in-1 tablet, and laptop definitely isn't the most powerful one you'll ever encounter. However, it does offer solid performance while still having an affordable entry-level price tag of under $700. That's not a common feat for a device that can operate as both a tablet and a laptop.

Something unique about it is that the touchpad doubles as a number pad to help you enter numeric data quickly into your various programs or when taking notes. You can even deactivate or activate the number pad screen by holding the capacitive touch calculator button on the upper right side. Of course, you can also purchase a compatible stylus, fold the device into tablet mode, and take notes on the 14-inch OLED display if you desire.

The battery life isn't bad, but it does tend to run out around 10 hours, so if you need it to last longer than that you will want to try and stay near outlets or get a reliable battery pack.

Best tablet with detachable keyboard for engineering students

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) in use. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) Easily attach or detach the tablet from the keyboard. Specifications OS: Windows 11 CPU: Intel Core i5-1230U / i7-1250U GPU: Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB / 16GB LPDDR4x Storage: 512GB / 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Refresh rate: 60Hz Battery life: up to 10hrs Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Dell Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid performance + Competitive pricing + Tablet detaches from keyboard + Lightweight design Reasons to avoid - Short battery life

My recommended Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7 configuration:

i7-1250U | Iris Xe | 13GB RAM | 1TB SSD This 2-in-1 device can be purchased with a detachable keyboard and stylus to make taking notes on the go a whole lot easier. It's easy to use the tablet solo and the Thunderbolt ports allow it to connect to other monitors.

Dell produces some of our absolute favorite laptops, so it's not a surprise that we also also recommend its hybrid tablet and laptop devices. In our Dell XPS 13 2-in1 review, Zachary Boddy discusses how impressive this sleek tablet's performance is considering that it has a fan-less design. "[It] isn't equipped with the newest Intel or AMD hardware, but it's still packed with respectable components that ensure the device never slows down or struggles to keep up."

To be clear, you can purchase the XPS 13 as a standalone tablet, or you can pay a bit more for this 2-in-1 version which comes with a detachable keyboard and XPS Pen for easier writing and typing. The keyboard attaches and detaches very easily, so you don't have to deal with a bulky fold over 2-in-1 design and can just use it as a tablet.

The biggest area to watch out for is battery life. You'll want to make sure you have a battery pack on you or make sure to plug this device in regularly to charge it since it can run out of juice in as little as five hours. On the plus side, it does feature two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports so you can easily connect it to a monitor or other devices when you want to.

How we test tablets & 2-in-1s

Whenever we review a tablet or 2-in-1 laptop, we always make sure to run the device through a gauntlet of benchmark tests to see not only how well it performs but how well it measures up to similar devices. We check the SSD's reading and writing speeds, look at how well the CPU performs while doing everyday office tasks, and keep an eye on the battery to see how long it lasts.

The latest 2-in-1 devices are like Frankenstein tablets that can be used as both a laptop and tablet. Some of these accomplish this by folding over so that the keyboard and display are facing away from each other. However other 2-in-1s literally detach from their keyboards allowing them to feel and look more like tablets. In any case, the versatility of being both a laptop and a tablet makes these devices especially useful in school settings as they offer more versatility.

If you're an engineering student looking for a tablet for school, then you really ought to grab one with a Windows 11 operating system. These beauties offer far more possibilities than their Android counterparts. Of course, Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is the most powerful among them all. The i7-1255U configuration offers solid performance and allows it to tackle various programs with ease.