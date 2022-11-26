Upgrade your home to Wi-Fi 6 with these Black Friday mesh savings

NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Modem Router Combo (CAX30S) DOCSIS 3.1 Modem & Wireless Router | $649 now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi system is a little different than other picks on this list, as this Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh network also integrates a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem that's compatible with Xfinity, Spectrum, and Cox providers. This means you can ditch your cable modem and instead use the Orbi, which will serve as your modem, your router, and your mesh network. The two-pack unit can cover homes up to 5,000 square feet, and you can add more nodes as needed.