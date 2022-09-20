Watch NVIDIA's GeForce Beyond RTX 40 series launch right here

What you need to know

NVIDIA is set to launch new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards today.

The company will host the announcement on its website and various streaming platforms.

The keynote will commence at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

We've had some turbulent years since the RTX 30 series of GPUs were announced by NVIDIA in 2020. Today, we're set to see what's next for the company with a new range of desktop-class graphics cards built on the Lovelace architecture. We're potentially set to see an RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 appear in the wild as previously reported.

If you're as excited as we are to see what's coming for PC gaming as a whole, you can watch the GeForce Beyond live event through NVIDIA's official website or YouTube channel (we've embedded the stream below).

The event kicks off starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT (find your local time here). We'll be covering the event throughout, so stay tuned to our feeds if you're unable to attend!