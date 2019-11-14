X019, Microsoft's ode to Xbox fans, gets started today in London, and the Xbox team has promised some big announcements are in store. While we'll have to wait to see just what Microsoft has up its sleeves, you can tune in and follow all of the reveals live, starting with a special episode of Inside Xbox.

First, Inside Xbox will start things off at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT) today, November 14. The streams will then continue through November 15 and 16, with content building on whatever Microsoft has planned for Inside Xbox.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch. Here's a look:

In addition to the above streams, Microsoft is hosting a separate Mixer stream showing American Sign Language.

We'll also embed the live stream above once things get started, if you prefer to keep things locked to this page.

As for what to expect, it's likely we'll see some new game reaveals, and possibly some more information about Xbox Game Pass or Project xCloud, but there's no telling what's in the cards. If you can't follow along live, we'll have all of the biggest news on Windows Central as it's announced.

Black Friday buyer's guide: Xbox One headsets