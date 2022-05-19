HP unveils Envy 16 with Intel Arc GPU and massive Envy 17.3

What you need to know

HP just announced the Envy 16 and 17.3 laptops, which are built for creators.

The Envy 16 is among the first laptops to have an option with Intel Arc graphics.

Both the Envy 16 and Envy 17.3 are expected to start shipping today, May 19, 2022, with starting prices of $1,400 and $1,100, respectively.

HP refreshed its Envy lineup by announcing the Envy 16 and Envy 17.3 today. The laptops feature the latest specs from Intel and NVIDIA, including an option for Intel Arc mobile graphics in the case of the Envy 16. Both devices are aimed at creators and professionals that require mobility.

The spec sheets of the Envy 16 and 17.3 place them squarely against the best Windows laptops. The Envy 16 will be available with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The Envy 17.3 takes a slightly different approach, offering up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P and NVIDIA GeForce RT 2050 laptop graphics.

Each of the new Envy laptops feature up to 4K displays. The Envy 16 has an OLED option that can reach up to 400 nits of brightness while covering 100% sRGB. In contrast, the Envy 17.3 has an IPS panel.

The GPU options for the Envy 16 are one of the big takeaways from HP's announcement today. The Envy 16 is one of the first laptops with an Intel Arc A370M GPU. Once we get our hands on the laptop, we'll be able to get our first glimpse of Intel's new graphics in the real world.

Creators can opt for NVIDIA graphics instead. The Envy 16 has a model with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, while the Envy 17.3 can include an RTX 2050. Both devices will also be available with Intel Iris Xe graphics for those that don't need as much power.

The Envy 16 should be available from May 19, 2022 with a starting price of $1,400. The Envy 17.3 is also set to start shipping on May 19, 2022 and it will have a lower entry price of $1,100.

