Microsoft Teams now available through Microsoft Store on Windows 11, 10

What you need to know

Microsoft Teams is now available through the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 and Windows 10. {.end}

Windows 10 users will have full access to Teams through the app, including using personal, work, or school accounts.

The version of Teams available through the Microsoft Store will only support work or school accounts on Windows 11.

Microsoft Teams has finally arrived in the Microsoft Store. PC users can now grab the popular communication app directly through the Microsoft Store on either Windows 11 or Windows 10. Teams was already available on Windows, but it is now a bit easier to find since it's in the Microsoft Store.

Users on Windows 11 and Windows 10 will have different Teams experiences after downloading it through the Microsoft Store. Those on Windows 10 will be able to use Teams with personal, work, or school accounts. Windows 11's version of Teams only supports work and school accounts. The difference is likely due to the fact that Windows 11 has a built-in Chat app powered by the personal version of Teams. You can still download Teams for personal use through Microsoft's website.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Other than the difference in account types that are supported, users shouldn't see any difference between the Microsoft Store version of Teams and the version they've used previously on PCs. The app will still use its own method of automatically updating and has the same feature set as the version available through Microsoft's website.

The addition of Teams to the Microsoft Store should make the app easier to find, though the service's 270 million monthly active users suggest that people don't struggle to download the application. The move also shows a commitment to the store by Microsoft. Many considered it strange that one of Microsoft's most popular apps was not available through the Microsoft Store.

Here's the Microsoft Store listing for Microsoft Teams.