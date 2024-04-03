Do you know how to 'fix' Microsoft? This viral video has some ideas.

What you need to know

A video from Sam Tucker on YouTube playfully suggests several ways that he could "fix" Microsoft.

Suggestions include removing ads from Windows 11, not requiring people to have an online Microsoft account to install Windows 11, and launching the cancelled Surface Neo.

Many of Tucker's suggestions are echoed by Windows users and tech enthusiasts and have been asked about for years.

Microsoft is one of the largest and most influential companies on the planet, but is it broken? A satirical video from YouTuber Sam Tucker suggests several ways that he could "fix" Microsoft. The video is made in jest, of course, but there are some good points raised by Tucker. Suggestions in the video range from purely satirical to ideas I'd love to see Microsoft listen to.

Tucker is no stranger to Microsoft, often taking playful shots at the tech giant alongside Apple, Sony, and Samsung. A previous video of Tucker's talked about how Microsoft HoloLens was better than Apple Vision Pro in some ways.

Here are some of Tucker's suggestions, skipping some of the more playful ones like having Space Cadet Pinball preinstalled on Windows 11:

Don't require an online Microsoft account to install Windows 11

Don't push OneDrive, Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft 365 when installing Windows 11

Remove ads from the Start menu

Don't show news in the Widgets panel on the desktop

Have Starfield on PS5

Add an obvious button to apps on GitHub

Make a Surface Studio display

Launch the Surface Neo

Remove safety rails from Bing Image Creator

The fact that we have a guide on how to set up Windows 11 without a Microsoft account indicates Tucker's suggestion would be a welcome change to many. Removing ads from Windows is a common request among Windows users (and myself) as well. It's taken international legislation to force Microsoft to remove some ads from its operating system.

Many were saddened when Microsoft failed to release the Surface Neo and quite a few people have requested a Surface Studio monitor or a refresh to the Surface Studio. Based on his suggestions, Tucker has a good feel for the pulse of Microsoft followers and Windows users.

Does Microsoft need fixing?

Funny videos aside, it's worth asking if Microsoft needs fixing. While no company is perfect, Microsoft has many successful ventures these days. Market cap isn't the only metric of success for a company, but Microsoft being worth over $3.1 trillion and being one of the most valuable companies in the world has to be worth something.

Aside from profits, Microsoft has had several wins over recent years, including its continued push to improve tech accessibility Azure continues to do well, powering several enterprise organizations and services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Azure is a large driver of Microsoft's profits.

Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar investment in AI is on the verge of success, depending on who you ask. AI is one of the hottest topics in tech these days and unlike some previous booms in technology, Microsoft leads the charge in AI. There are reasonable concerns about how AI can be used, but market analysts predict that Microsoft will surpass Apple as the world's most valuable company due in large part to AI.

While OEMs like Dell, HP, and Lenovo get rightful credit for their impressive PCs, Microsoft is influential in what makes a computer in 2024. In addition to making and maintaining Windows, Microsoft pushes several PC categories with its Surface hardware and works with manufacturers to create computing experiences.

Of course, Microsoft has had its losses over the years as well. The tech giant once pioneered the augmented reality space before stepping back and seeing Apple turn heads with Apple Vision Pro. Microsoft has also faced legal scrutiny, such as an antitrust investigation that led to the company unbundling Teams from Microsoft 365.

Do you think Microsoft needs fixing? If so, what would you do to fix the company? Let us know in the comments below.