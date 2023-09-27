Former Surface head Panos Panay officially on the way to Amazon

What you need to know

Amazon just confirmed that Panos Panay will join the company to lead its Devices & Services business.

Panay worked at Microsoft for almost 20 years, including leading the Windows and Surface teams for the past several years.

Panay will also join the Amazon S-Team and report to Andy Jassy, the President and CEO of Amazon.

Former Surface and Windows lead Panos Panay is officially on his way to Amazon. Panay will lead Amazon's Devices & Services business and be on the company's S-team (senior leadership team).

Previous reports indicated that Panay would join Amazon, and that information is now confirmed. Amazon shared a post confirming Panay's move to the company and what his role will be. Panay will lead Amazon's Devices & Services business. Panay will report to Andy Jassy, the President and CEO of Amazon.

Panos Panay shocked many when he announced that he would leave Microsoft after almost 20 years. Panay held several positions at Microsoft, but his most notable and recent role was Executive Vice President of the Windows and Devices division at Microsoft. Panay announced his plans to leave Microsoft last week, just two days before Microsoft's Surface and AI event.

Amazon hardware chief Dave Limp will retire by the end of this year. Limp will help Panay transition into his new role.

"I’ve known Panos for years, and believe he will be a great addition to this organization moving forward," said Limp.

"He is a passionate product leader and I can’t wait to see what all of you invent together. I’ll work diligently with him for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition through our fall launches and getting through our OP1 planning."

Microsoft released a statement last week noting its commitment to Surface remains unchanged. Indeed, the company is releasing its new Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 on October 3. In the meantime, Pavan Davuluri and Yusuf Mehdi will head new teams that take over Panay's work at Microsoft, including Surface and Windows.

