Microsoft plans to rebrand Copilot in 'the most Microsoft way possible' in its September event — months after pumping the brakes on shipping new Copilot experiences
Microsoft will hold a special Copilot event in September, where it plans to rebrand and ship new features to the service.
What you need to know
- Microsoft is preparing to hold a special Copilot event on LinkedIn on September 16, 2024, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, hosted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and VP of AI Jared Spataro.
- The company is expected to rebrand and ship new features to the service, including Copilot Pro to give it a competitive advantage over ChatGPT Plus and Gemini Advanced.
- The new Copilot features for Microsoft 365 are designed to drive more subscriptions to the $30 Copilot for Microsoft 365 service.
Things have been fairly quiet on the Microsoft Copilot front, especially after Microsoft announced that it was hitting pause on shipping new Copilot experiences to improve on existing ones based on customer feedback. As it happens, the company is gearing up to hold a special Copilot event later this month.
According to The Verge's Tom Warren, the event will be centered on the next phase of Copilot innovation, hosted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella alongside Microsoft VP of AI Jared Spataro.
The event slated for September 16, 2024, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, will be hosted on LinkedIn with a focus on Copilot's commercial offerings. Tom Warren predicts Microsoft plans to rebrand Copilot in "the most Microsoft way possible." For instance, instead of Copilot in Word, Microsoft could refer to the service as "Microsoft 365 Copilot in Word."
The event won't be centered on rebranding alone, Microsoft may also ship new Copilot features for Microsoft 365 to drive more subscriptions to its $30 Copilot for Microsoft 365 service. Microsoft's $20 Copilot Pro service may also get new features to give it a competitive edge over ChatGPT Plus and Gemini Advanced.
We'll follow the event closely and equally keep you posted with the new experiences coming to Copilot.
