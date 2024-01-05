Microsoft's killed-off PC accessories are back from the grave, including a never-released device

What you need to know

Last year, Microsoft announced that it was moving on from Microsoft-branded accessories to focus on its Surface brand.

A new report indicates that the accessories will live on, but under the Incase (a company that focuses on making laptop accessories) brand name.

The company indicated that accessories will retain the quality standards set by Microsoft, as it intends to use the same manufacturing components and supply chain.

The products are expected to hit the market by Q2 of this year with the Incase, designed by Microsoft label.

Last year, Microsoft announced its plan to discontinue Microsoft-branded accessories, including keyboards, mice, and webcams. The tech firm's investment in Microsoft-branded accessories dates back to 1983 when it debuted its first branded mouse.

The company highlighted to shift this focus to its Surface brand, doubling down on its efforts to improve its visibility. Microsoft's move doesn't mean the company won't make accessories anymore. It'll continue making accessories, the only difference is that they'll now be under the Surface brand. However, a major concern among users is that Surface-branded accessories tend to lean more on the costly side of things compared to Microsoft-branded accessories.

But as it turns out, the ship hasn't entirely sailed for Microsoft-branded accessories. Incase recently announced that the accessories will continue to be in production but under its brand name, as spotted by The Verge.

While speaking to The Verge, Onwards Brands CEO, Charlie Tebele stated:

"The products will be the same products, but instead of saying Microsoft they’ll say Incase, designed by Microsoft."

For a bit of context, Incase is affiliated with Onwards Brands, a company that specializes in making PC hardware accessories. But this will be the first time the Incase brand ventures into making PC hardware accessories. However, the company promises to retain the quality standards set by Microsoft, as it intends to use the same manufacturing components and supply chain.

Incase will license the designs from Microsoft, though this isn't for all Microsoft PC accessories. Microsoft and Incase seemingly struck this deal a few months after the company announced its move to discontinue Microsoft-branded accessories.

That being said, Microsoft can revert to Microsoft-branded accessories in the future, as it still reserves the ownership of its designs.

Same everything, just a different brand with a new "never-released accessory"

The company's Incase Designed by Microsoft portfolio will consist of 23 products, including the Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse and the Modern Mobile Mouse. The accessories are expected to be available later this year in Q2. Incase also disclosed that there's an ergonomic keyboard in the works that Microsoft had left in the development phase that will ship later this year but under Incase's brand.

If the reception of Microsoft discontinuing Microsoft-branded accessories is anything to go by, this announcement is highly welcomed. A major concern (potentially among most users) is whether Incase will be able to maintain the high bar set by Microsoft.

Admittedly, Incase has categorically indicated that the accessories will be pretty much the same, with the only difference being the brand name. It'll be interesting to see the reception the Incase designed by Microsoft accessories get when available. With Microsoft fully focused on its Surface brand and accessories, it will be interesting to how both companies compete against each other.

What are your thoughts on Microsoft-branded accessories making their way back to the market under a different brand? Let us know in the comments.