Microsoft is trying to fix its context menus mess on Windows 11

Microsoft has confirmed that it's adding support for split view menus, which will let developers nest multiple actions into submenus in the right-click menu.

Windows 11 is gaining improved context menus soon. (Image credit: Zac Bowden | Windows Central)

Context menus on Windows 11 are a bit of a mess, and it seems Microsoft is well aware of this. In a recent WinUI Community Call, the company announced plans to help reduce cluttered context menus by introducing support for "Split menus."

These new menus are designed to nest functions and list options into sub-menus, which should clean up the main right-click context menu in apps, should developers choose to utilize it.

Split context menu

The proposed improvements to context menus. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The company says these improved context menus will be available for developers to utilize in the next Windows App SDK 2.0 exp3 release.

Windows 11's context menus have been a point of contention for many users since Windows 11 first launched. Their simplistic nature has frustrated power users, and the fact that the classic context menu still exists and is often required for power users is another layer of UI mess that Microsoft needs to solve.

Still, it's good to see Microsoft addressing the biggest issues with the