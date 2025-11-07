Microsoft is trying to fix its context menus mess on Windows 11

Context menus on Windows 11 are a bit of a mess, and it seems Microsoft is well aware of this. In a recent WinUI Community Call, the company announced plans to help reduce cluttered context menus by introducing support for "Split menus."

These new menus are designed to nest functions and list options into sub-menus, which should clean up the main right-click context menu in apps, should developers choose to utilize it.

Microsoft showed an example what the context menu in File Explorer could look like with sub menus, placing actions that are related to editing a photo into a submenu under a "Photos" list item instead of placing all the actions into the main right-click menu like it is currently.

This will ultimately help reduce the size and number of items that immediately appear in the right-click menu, which can sometimes cause lagging or delays when trying to open the menu on slower systems.

The proposed improvements to context menus. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The company says these improved context menus will be available for developers to utilize in the next Windows App SDK 2.0 exp3 release.

Windows 11's context menus have been a point of contention for many users since Windows 11 first launched. Their simplistic nature has frustrated power users, and the fact that the classic context menu still exists and is often required for power users is another layer of UI mess that Microsoft needs to solve.

Still, it's good to see Microsoft addressing the biggest issues with the