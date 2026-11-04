Microsoft's big news this week is about how Windows 11 is now considerably more responsive on 8GB of RAM. A couple of weeks ago, it was the Xbox Series X|S and AMD-powered gaming handhelds getting AMD's FSR 4.1 upscaling to help boost performance.

What do these stories have in common? To me, they're evidence that the standard tech market model is breaking down in the face of unprecedented hardware shortages.

Laptops and desktop PCs keep rising in price, even as they're stripped of memory and storage. Xbox consoles have never been pricier. The latest gaming handhelds, including the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, are ballooning in price, to the point that they cost as much as a high-end gaming laptop from just a few years ago.

Consumer hardware that used to brute-force its way to acceptable performance in Windows, games, and beyond is no longer on the table for a lot of people because of AI-inflated prices.

What's left? Microsoft, despite its major role in the AI race, can't directly make hardware cheaper. It can, however, make it last longer by focusing on optimizations and innovations that offset the current economic reality that's keeping old hardware in our hands.

Windows 11 running better on 8GB PCs is part of a bigger picture

The Acer Swift Air 14 with 8GB RAM, on which I tested RAM usage in Windows 11 26H2. (Image credit: Future)

The bigger story surrounding Windows 11's 8GB improvements is that Microsoft is putting significant engineering efforts into improving the OS for low-end hardware. And it's not afraid to show it off.

To me, this is a reversal of tradition. For what feels like all my life until recently, the answer to a sluggish PC was to upgrade the hardware. Microsoft and its OEMs loved this tradition, of course, because it let them sell more products.

The Copilot+ PC initiative only lasted for a couple of years.

Now, the focus is shifting to making the hardware we have feel like it can indeed last until an upgrade becomes affordable.

This shift comes a couple of years after Microsoft's massive Copilot+ PC initiative, which I'm sure was conceived as an ultimate ploy to get users to buy new hardware.

That didn't turn out so well for Microsoft. The AI tools built into the OS failed to capture the whimsy of the average user. Adoption was slow, no doubt largely because of rising prices. The Copilot+ PC badge was eventually phased out in September 2026.

Microsoft must have realized at some point during this transition that the millions of Windows users still running old hardware are not going to upgrade any time soon.

Optimization used to be a nice bonus when it arrived, but it's now becoming a major pillar in Microsoft's consumer strategy.

AMD's FSR 4.1 will held extend the life of consoles and handhelds

AMD FSR 4.1 running on the ROG Xbox Ally. (Image credit: AMD)

Microsoft isn't just working on optimizations for Windows users. AMD recently announced it's bringing its FSR 4.1 upscaling technique to its older hardware, which includes Xbox Series X|S, Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, and a host of Ryzen-powered gaming handhelds, including the ROG Xbox Ally X.

I've discussed how this update gives the current console generation some much-needed legs in the face of next-gen uncertainty. It improves image quality, makes rendering easier, and boosts framerates (maybe not all at the same time).

It won't turn your Xbox into a supercomputer, but it is the next best thing to buying an entirely new device with more power. This is particularly important as rumors of the next-gen Xbox Helix's $1200-$1800 price begin to swirl.

Helix is so far expected to cost somewhere between $1200-$1800 when it launches. (Image credit: Microsoft | XBOX)

If Helix indeed launches at that price, Microsoft has to know that adoption won't be fast. But the company also knows it can't afford to lose those Xbox gamers.

Keeping the Series X|S relevant longer into the future ensures that gamers keep buying Game Pass subscriptions, keep buying new games, and, ultimately, remain inside the ecosystem.

Microsoft doesn't really need people to buy new PCs

PC sales are no longer such a big part of Microsoft's business model. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Microsoft used to make ungodly amounts of money from licensing Windows on PCs. However, it's arrived at a point where licenses are a tiny fraction of revenue. It's all about the subscriptions now, including Game Pass, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, Copilot, Azure, and many more.

Don't get me wrong; I'm sure Microsoft would still love to be selling a ton of PCs. That's just good for business. That's not what's happening these days. PC sales are on a steep decline because of rising prices.

But as long as people are still using some sort of Windows PC that doesn't frustrate them with sluggish performance, there's a good chance that Microsoft will receive at least one monthly payment and remain within the ecosystem.

The current upgrade cycle is stuck in place

Unbelievably high RAM and storage prices have halted the tech upgrade cycle for a lot of people. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Microsoft realized at some point that the upgrade cycle we're currently in is going to last for a lot longer than usual, especially as prices keep climbing.

And although I'm sure there were external circumstances playing a role in these recent optimizations I laid out, the big story is that Microsoft knows software is the answer to unaffordable hardware.

Do you agree with my opinions above? Do you think we'll be seeing a lot more software optimization in the years to come if PC prices don't drop? Do you think this is all just a small bandage on a seeping wound? Let me know in the comments section below!

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