Windows Central Podcast #302: Windows 11's Bing Chat is trash, and rollable laptops
Episode 302: Bing Chat on Windows 11 is trash
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Lenovo's rollable laptop concept, the Windows 11 update bringing Bing Chat to the Taskbar, Windows 12 rumours, review the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, present their 'Thing Of The Week', and more!
Links
- Lenovo's Rollable Concept Laptop - Windows Central
- Windows 11 Update - Windows Central
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Review - Windows Central
Hosts:
Zac Bowden
