Windows Central Podcast #304: Office AI Copilot and cheap Windows on ARM laptops
Episode 304: The AI train keeps rolling
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft Office's new AI 'Copilot', OpenAI unveiling GPT-4, Dell's shockingly affordable Windows on ARM laptop, review the HP Dragonfly Pro, and more!
Links
- Microsoft Word gets new AI 'Copilot' - Windows Central
- OpenAI unveils GPT-4 - Windows Central
- HP Dragonfly Pro Review - Windows Central
- Dell's First Windows 11 On ARM Laptop - Windows Central
Sponsors:
Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in your inbox, every day!
Senior Editor
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.