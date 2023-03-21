Windows Central Podcast #304: Office AI Copilot and cheap Windows on ARM laptops

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft Office's new AI 'Copilot', OpenAI unveiling GPT-4, Dell's shockingly affordable Windows on ARM laptop, review the HP Dragonfly Pro, and more!

