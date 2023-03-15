Dell's first Windows 11 on ARM laptop is SHOCKINGLY affordable

What you need to know

Dell has released its first Windows on ARM laptop.

It's a new Inspiron 14 powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.

It's available to buy now from Dell for just $499.

Dell has unveiled its first Windows on ARM laptop in the form of a new Inspiron 14, which can be configured with either Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm chips for the first time in a Dell product. The Qualcomm version is powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 and has a retail price tag of just $499. (opens in new tab)

Admittedly, the 8cx Gen 2 is last year's flagship processor, but it still has good performance and excellent battery life. In fact, Dell touts 16 hours of battery life in its own tests, thanks to the efficient ARM SoC under the hood.

Dell also says the 8cx Gen 2 includes a dedicated AI processor, which should mean it supports Windows 11's new "Studio Effects," such as camera background blurring, voice clarity, and eye correction. It's also a fanless device, meaning it'll always run silently even under heavy load.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen2 Display 14-inch, 1080P LCD RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Ports 2x USB-C 3.2, 1x USB-A 2.0, microSD, headphone Webcam 1080P OS Windows 11 Home in S mode Battery life 16 hours Price $499

Other specs include a 14-inch 1080p LCD, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home in S mode included. For $499, this is a great deal, especially when you consider devices like the Surface Pro X can still be found for a few hundred bucks more.

The laptop also features two USB-C 3.2 ports, one USB-A 2.0 port, and a headphone jack and microSD card reader. There's also a 1080p webcam embedded at the top of the display, which is great for video calls.

The Inspiron 14 with a Qualcomm chip is Dell's first ever Windows on ARM laptop, and with a $499 price tag, it is one of the more affordable Windows ARM devices on the market. Until now, most Windows on ARM PCs with a flagship processor have been priced quite high, but not the new Inspiron 14.