Windows Central Podcast #323: Microsoft event, Windows AI, Surface Duo 3

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft's latest patent and whether it's for the next-gen Surface Duo, Paint & Photos getting AI capabilities, preview Microsoft's September Surface event, all the latest on Windows 11 insider builds, Bing Chat AI is coming to the Microsoft Launcher & Surface Duo, Zac reviews his new Google Pixel Fold phone & the Lenovo Legion Go, Dan reveals what he can about his trip to Intel Labs in Malaysia, and more!

