Windows Central Podcast #323: Microsoft event, Windows AI, Surface Duo 3
We discuss Microsoft's upcoming special September event!
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft's latest patent and whether it's for the next-gen Surface Duo, Paint & Photos getting AI capabilities, preview Microsoft's September Surface event, all the latest on Windows 11 insider builds, Bing Chat AI is coming to the Microsoft Launcher & Surface Duo, Zac reviews his new Google Pixel Fold phone & the Lenovo Legion Go, Dan reveals what he can about his trip to Intel Labs in Malaysia, and more!
Links
- Windows 11 will soon let you uninstall even more in-box apps - Windows Central
- Microsoft may bring AI capabilities to apps like Paint and Photos on Windows 11 - Windows Central
- Microsoft announces 2023 Surface event - Windows Central
- Microsoft patents 360-degree folding display — is this the Surface Duo 3? - Windows Central
- Bing Chat AI is FINALLY coming to the Microsoft Launcher and Surface Duo - Windows Central
- I tried Lenovo's new Steam Deck and ROG Ally killer - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
