Windows Central Podcast #323: Microsoft event, Windows AI, Surface Duo 3

By Zac Bowden
published

We discuss Microsoft's upcoming special September event!

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft's latest patent and whether it's for the next-gen Surface Duo, Paint & Photos getting AI capabilities, preview Microsoft's September Surface event, all the latest on Windows 11 insider builds, Bing Chat AI is coming to the Microsoft Launcher & Surface Duo, Zac reviews his new Google Pixel Fold phone & the Lenovo Legion Go, Dan reveals what he can about his trip to Intel Labs in Malaysia, and more!

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere:

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads