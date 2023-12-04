Windows Central Podcast #334: OpenAI and a new Ugly Sweater

On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss the saga of Sam Altman leaving OpenAI, being reinstated as CEO, Microsoft now holding a non-voting seat on the board, OpenAI being on the verge of hitting Sam Altman's AGI superintelligence benchmark, Windows 11 Build 23595 giving Copilot on Windows a new home, Windows 11 getting an enhanced 'energy saver' mode, Zac's thoughts on the Surface Go 4, Microsoft's Windows XP 'Bliss' Ugly Sweater, and more!

