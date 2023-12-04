Windows Central Podcast #334: OpenAI and a new Ugly Sweater
OpenAI, Windows 11, Windows Ugly Sweater
On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss the saga of Sam Altman leaving OpenAI, being reinstated as CEO, Microsoft now holding a non-voting seat on the board, OpenAI being on the verge of hitting Sam Altman's AGI superintelligence benchmark, Windows 11 Build 23595 giving Copilot on Windows a new home, Windows 11 getting an enhanced 'energy saver' mode, Zac's thoughts on the Surface Go 4, Microsoft's Windows XP 'Bliss' Ugly Sweater, and more!
Links
- Sam Altman is back at the helm as CEO after a chaotic weekend-long fiasco for OpenAI - Windows Central
- OpenAI could be on the verge of hitting Sam Altman's AGI superintelligence benchmark - Windows Central
- Strange Sam Altman saga concludes with Altman back as OpenAI CEO and Microsoft holding a non-voting seat on the board - Windows Central
- Copilot on Windows has a new home - Windows Central
- Windows 11 is getting an enhanced 'energy saver' mode - Windows Central
- LIMITED EDITION: Microsoft's 2023 Windows Ugly Sweater features the iconic Windows XP 'Bliss' wallpaper - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Senior Editor
No comments yet Comment from the forums