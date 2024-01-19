Windows Central Podcast #337: Copilot Pro and CES 2024

On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss all the fallout from CES 2024 & the major product announcements, including Microsoft's dedicated AI Copilot button, Copilot Pro, Intel's new Core Series 1 laptop chips, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, ASUS's ZenBook Duo, Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16, Dell's Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, the HP OMEN Transcend 14, the leaked MSI Claw, XREAL's HoloLens-like Air 2 Ultra AR glasses, Google's crackdown on ad blockers, and more!

The new Windows Central Podcast!

We're making a few changes to how we make the Windows Central Podcast for 2024. We're no longer going to record these LIVE on YouTube every Friday. We know most of you prefer listening on-demand on podcast platforms, so we're making this change to deliver a better audio-only podcast!

We'll now be recording these episodes on Thursday's, and the show will be published on podcast platforms on Friday's to round off the week. We'll still answer your questions if you have them, just be sure to email them to us with the words "PODCAST QUESTION:" at the start of the subject header.

We may still do special LIVE editions of the Podcast for special occasions, such as a Surface event or major breaking story, but we want to save the LIVE broadcasts for special occasions.

We also want to begin including more of the Windows Central team on the podcast more often. While Daniel Rubino and myself will continue to host the majority of the time, we look forward to welcoming Ben Wilson, Richard Devine, Jez Corden, and other members of our team to co-host with us more frequently!



