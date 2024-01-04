Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 set the tone for laptops in 2024 with Intel Core Ultra, NPUs, and stunning designs

What you need to know

Dell just announced the XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops.

The laptops share a similar design to last year's Dell XPS 13 Plus and this year's XPS 13.

Both laptops run on Intel Core Ultra processors, which promise better performance and efficiency than preceding chips.

Those processors also feature NPUs, which are specialized processors designed for AI.

The XPS 14 will start at $1,699 and the XPS 16 will start at $1,899, with both laptops expected to launch in Q1 2024.

Dell just unveiled two new sizes of XPS laptop. The Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 feature futuristic designs that align with the XPS 13 Plus from last year. Dell seems to be a big fan of the design, as shown by the rollout of two new sizes of XPS laptops and the revamping of the XPS 13. With the addition of the XPS 14 and XPS 16, as well as the revamping of the XPS 13, Dell now has a suite of Ultrabooks with modern features and a unified design.

The XPS 14 and XPS 16 run on Intel Core Ultra processors, which you'll see a lot of over the coming weeks. The new chips are more powerful, more efficient, and feature NPUs, which are going to be a theme in 2024.

Both new XPS laptops will launch in Q1 2024, with the XPS 14 starting at $1,699 and the XPS 16 starting at $1,899. As is the case for many Dell laptops, a wide range of configurations will be available for both systems, which allows people to pick more affordable options or max out specs. Just note that the XPS 14 and XPS 16 range up to $2,299.99 and $2,549.99, respectively.

A futuristic and functional design

The XPS 16 (shown above) and XPS 14 feature modern designs that align with Dell's future vision of laptops. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell's XPS 14 and XPS 16 feature a futuristic design that will look familiar to anyone who's seen the XPS 13 Plus (and this year's XPS 13). Both laptops feature bodies made of CNC machined aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3. They also have a zero-lattice keyboard, haptic trackpad, and a row of capacitive function keys.

The displays of the new XPS laptops feature nearly invisible bezels, allowing Dell to pack larger screens into relatively small bodies. While the XPS 16 has a similar footprint to the XPS 15, both laptops will continue to be sold. But if the XPS 16 proves popular, expect to see Dell replace the XPS 15 with the XPS 16. The Dell XPS 13 Plus launched in 2022 and was available alongside the XPS 13 but Dell revamped its 13-inch XPS lineup to just feature the futuristic design this year.

In his Dell XPS 13 review, our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino said the laptop looked like it was from 2025. Dell seems to agree, as it has taken the design and feature set of that laptop and expanded it to the 14-inch and 16-inch form factors.

NPU/Intel Core Ultra

Dell's new XPS laptops feature NPUs, which specialize in AI workloads. (Image credit: Dell)

The XPS 14 and XPS 16 are more than just laptops with modern externals. Both laptops run on Intel Core Ultra processors. Those chips promise more power, better efficiency, and feature NPUs (Neural Processing Units). Every generational improvement from Intel includes a spec bump, but Intel Core Ultra processors represent a major leap in the company's chips. The NPUs in those processors will become increasingly important as everyday users look to make use of AI features.

NPUs are specialized processors built to handle AI workloads. They're better at the repetitive tasks required for artificial intelligence. Features such as background blur during a video call and certain photo editing features will rely on the NPU, which will free up a systems CPU and GPU to perform other tasks.

As NPUs become more common, developers will take more advantage of them. Some programs already utilize the tech, however, including Adobe Lightroom.

Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16 specs

The Dell XPS 14 (shown above) and XPS 16 feature the latest specs from Intel and NVIDIA. (Image credit: Dell)

While the modern designs of the XPS 14 and XPS 16 are nice, those are just part of the picture. Both laptops feature the latest from Intel and NVIDIA. They're also NVIDIA Studio-validated systems, which means they can handle creative workflows that include 3-D rendering and video editing. The laptops also have NVIDIA Studio Drivers and access to a suite of Studio AI-powered tools.

The XPS 14 pairs up to an Intel Core ultra 7 processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. Up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of TB round out the impressive spec list. The display of the XPS 14 is 14.5 inches and there are configurations with up to a 3.2K touch panel. The XPS 14's 69.5Whr battery is large, though the XPS 16 is the champion in that department.

The XPS 16 features a 99.5Whr battery, which is as large as you'd ever want in a laptop due to travel restrictions. That battery will help the laptop last a while, which is handy since the larger of the new XPS laptops pairs up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070. The XPS 16 comes with up to a 16.3-inch 4K+ touch OLED display, though there will be an FHD+ option as well.