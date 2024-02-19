Windows Central Podcast #340: Windows 11 version 24H2 confirmed!

The next version of Windows is confirmed, Xbox clarifies its business, and AI is about to get scary

On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss the Windows 11 version 24H2 being confirmed, and expected to bring new AI features & quality of life improvements, Windows using AI to improve your video games, the new features on the Windows 11 'Moment 5' feature update, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirming some Xbox games are heading to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, confirmation that new Xbox hardware will be announced this holiday season, Game Pass reaching 34 million subscribers, OpenAI's video generation breakthrough, and more!

