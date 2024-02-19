Windows Central Podcast #340: Windows 11 version 24H2 confirmed!
By Zac Bowden
The next version of Windows is confirmed, Xbox clarifies its business, and AI is about to get scary
On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss the Windows 11 version 24H2 being confirmed, and expected to bring new AI features & quality of life improvements, Windows using AI to improve your video games, the new features on the Windows 11 'Moment 5' feature update, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirming some Xbox games are heading to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, confirmation that new Xbox hardware will be announced this holiday season, Game Pass reaching 34 million subscribers, OpenAI's video generation breakthrough, and more!
Links
- Windows 11 version 24H2: New features, next-gen AI PCs, and everything we know so far - Windows Central
- The next version of Windows will use AI to improve your video games - Windows Central
- Windows 11 'Moment 5' feature update is coming this month — here are the new features - Windows Central
- Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirms some Xbox games are headed to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch - Windows Central
- Xbox Game Pass has hit a new growth milestone - Windows Central
- Microsoft confirms new Xbox hardware will be announced this holiday season - Windows Central
- OpenAI's latest model generates lifelike minute-long AI videos - Windows Central
Hosts:
